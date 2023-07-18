Are you stuck writing your CV? Here’s what not to include

When preparing your CV (curriculum vitae) or resume, it’s essential to provide relevant and accurate information that showcases your skills, qualifications and experiences. However, there are certain things you should avoid including on your CV.

Here are some examples:

Personal information

While it’s important to include your contact details, such as your name, phone number and email address, avoid including sensitive personal information like your marital status, date of birth or religious affiliation. These details are not relevant to your professional qualifications and may lead to potential bias or discrimination.

Irrelevant work experience

Focus on highlighting the work experiences that are directly relevant to the position you are applying for. If you have a long work history, it’s not necessary to include every job you’ve ever had. Instead, prioritise experiences that demonstrate skills and accomplishments related to the desired role.

Unrelated hobbies and interests

Including hobbies and interests can sometimes be valuable to demonstrate your personality or community involvement. However, avoid listing hobbies that are unrelated to the job or don’t provide any additional value. For example, mentioning “watching TV/Netflix” or “shopping” may not contribute positively to your application.

Negative experiences or failures

It’s generally not recommended to include negative experiences, failures or conflicts on your CV. The purpose of your CV is to present your qualifications and achievements in a positive light. Save any discussions about challenges or setbacks for a job interview where you can provide context and demonstrate your ability to overcome obstacles.

Unprofessional email addresses

Ensure that your email address is professional and appropriate for a job application. Avoid using email addresses that include nicknames, humorous phrases or references that may not reflect well on you. Instead, use a simple and straightforward email address based on your name.

Unrelated references

Including references on your CV is optional, but if you choose to do so, ensure they are relevant to your professional background. Ideally, references should be individuals who can speak to your skills, work ethic and accomplishments in a work-related context. Personal references, such as family members or close friends, are generally not appropriate.

Salary expectations or requirements

Your CV is not the place to discuss salary expectations or requirements. These discussions are more appropriate during the later stages of the hiring process, such as in a job interview or salary negotiation.

The goal of your CV is to present a clear and concise overview of your qualifications and experiences that make you a strong candidate for a specific role. Tailor your CV to the job you’re applying for, highlighting relevant skills and accomplishments and omitting information that is unnecessary or potentially detrimental to your application.

Good luck!

