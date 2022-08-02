Inspirational Woman: Laura Liles | Life Coach, Business Coach & Founder, House of Her Academy

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m a Life & Business Coach for Women, with over 60,000 followers on Instagram and millions of views on social media networks, my mission is to support women in creating balance in their life so they can build global 6 & 7 figure brands.

I wasn’t always at the peak of my career, the past 4 years, I’ve transitioned from working a day job to building a multi-million-pound company. As a result of my degree in Psychology, mentorship from Iyanla Vanzant, and hard-won wisdom from life, I’ve been able to produce numerous sold-out events, courses and programs.

My journey to success blossomed after starting my life over, after divorce and losing my home, being a single mother and finding my own way. The turning point was releasing the thoughts, feelings and beliefs that kept me stuck in old beliefs that no longer served me.

Today, as the founder of House of Her Academy, me and my team of coaches provide women with that same training for transformation. A highly specialized training that replaces limiting beliefs with powerful thinking.

My students have achieved phenomenal results. Some have followed the same principles to achieve 6 figure goals, create businesses, charities, and become coaches themselves.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Not at the beginning. I call it God led. What I’ve noticed in life is, when you’re feeling stuck and lost there is something that needs to be birthed. If you wait to plan your next move, you may never move forward, because we don’t have all the answers.

I began teaching in primary schools – phonics and maths, which led me to teaching my friends – how to build confidence and build their brands, then me teaching women all around the world – how to lead powerful lives. It was a progressive journey that unravelled.

Today I plan my next steps as I have clarity on where I want to go.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely… 10 years ago, I lost my home and marriage at the same time (whilst my son was young) it wasn’t easy. It made me feel like a failure. Today, I see challenges as teaching moments to help us grow and expand. If I didn’t experience my failures, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I have so many personal and business achievements, however the biggest achievement is seeing some of my students generate over £50,000 monthly in their business. It’s amazing to watch them grow. I’m humbled to be a part of their journey. Success to me is about helping other people achieve success.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Having a coach has helped me get results faster. The truth is we only know what we have seen or experienced. We limit ourselves by thinking we know it all. Having a guide such a coach, allowed me to correct my mistakes faster. I was able to expand my knowledge and expand my results. I’m always seeking new ways to learn and grow.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Mentoring/Coaching is key – it’s what has helped me transform my world. One of my first mentors was Iyanla Vanzant (from the Oprah Winfrey Network) – she really helped me get over my divorce. It was a challenging time – I lost my sense of self. She helped me to regain my power and tap into my true potential. As a coach I’m find myself always mentoring the younger generation who may not be able to afford my coaching programs. I’m passionate about seeing growth in individuals.



If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Believe bigger and believe faster. Stop thinking small, stop doubting yourself. Believe in God. Believe in yourself. Believe in others. Believe in life and you will see results faster.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I’m on a mission to help 10,000 women per year through our core program. In order to achieve this, I need to develop leaders that will stand with me to reach the goal. It’s an exciting time here at House of Her, we are expanding, growing and developing powerful leaders that will help transform lives worldwide.