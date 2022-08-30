Inspirational Woman: Sasha Saville | Founder, The Executive Solutions Agency

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a business owner and a Mum to my little boy Sidney who is 3-years-old. Previously I worked in the construction industry in communications but after I had my son I didn’t want to work full time anymore. When I returned to work I agreed to go back for 3 days per week, but within 8 weeks of my return there was pressure for me to increase those days and be in London more than one day per week. Going to London meant I was out of the house all day and I didn’t get to see my 6-month old son.

As a result I decided to launch my own business and in March 2020 I set up The Executive Solutions Agency providing outsourcing solutions for small businesses needing support in various areas of administration, delivery and marketing. I knew I only wanted to work part time so I could spend time with my son, but within four months of starting the business I had so much work that I needed to bring people in help me so I could carry on only working three days a week.

One of our key differentiators is that we work with many Neurodiverse entrepreneurs who may struggle with with things like admin, organising their diaries, managing their inboxes and other business tasks which many of us put off or feel overwhelmed by. My team are trained in neurodiversity support and have experience of living and working with professionals with ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia and Dyspraxia.

I grew up with a Dad and brother who are both dyslexic and saw first-hand the challenges they faced and continue to face in their jobs and life. About 18 months ago I came to discover one of my clients had ADHD so I started to research, expand my knowledge and discover how as a business we could change the way we worked with him to support his better.

It wasn’t until I began working with neurodiverse clients and expanding my knowledge that I began to truly understand the impact it that being neurodiverse can have on individual and business owner.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Not really until I had my own business. After I finished my A-Levels I knew I didn’t want to continue with education so looked for a job doing something that I knew I would enjoy and be good at. I knew I wanted to be happy in the path I chose. I got an apprenticeship in Business Administration with a local building contractor, I was gaining a qualification and earning without going back into education. My career progressed using the same ethos, being happy and doing something that I knew I was good at. My employed career ended in 2019 as a Communications Manager for an international contractor/developer.

Since I have owed my business I have had to be more strategic with the support of some amazing people but ultimately I aim to be happy.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Before starting my own business the biggest challenge I faced was whether the move I was making was the right thing to do. But I have always followed my gut and if I didn’t think the move was right I didn’t take the opportunity. Since running my own business the biggest challenge has been that there was so much I didn’t know and I’m learning every single day. It’s also about the people I surround myself with whether that’s a new team member, a new client or a consultant I bring in to support me.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Definitely launching my business just before the pandemic and only working 3 days a week so I could be there for my son. Over 2 years later, the business is still growing and I still continue to work 3 days a week until my son goes to school full time.