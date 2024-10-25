Inspirational Woman: Yelyzaveta Tataryna | Cream Dream

My name is Liza, I’m 25 and I’m from an industrial city Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

I finished my mathematics degree in Ukrainian university but a few years ago I realised that creating pastries is my true passion and now I’m owner of a vegan and gluten free cafe “Cream.Dream” in Covent Garden where you can taste my creations.

What is your business?

It’s fully plant based cafe “Cream.Dream” in Covent Garden, 46 Bedford Street. We started as a pastry shop but now developed into a cafe, that serves breakfast, Ukrainian cuisine, cocktails and more. All of my team are Ukrainian women who speak about Ukraine through food.

What were the biggest challenges you faced when starting your business, and how did you overcome them?

For me, one of the biggest challenges was the lack of funding, along with ageism and sexism. Many companies wouldn’t rent to me because I was considered too young, and I wasn’t taken seriously for being ‘a girl with a pink cafe.’ I still face these challenges, but now I upgrade slowly over time.

How did you go about building a network or community in a new country, and how has that network helped you in your entrepreneurial journey?

It’s empowering to have a Ukrainian community around me, especially women. I’ve started offering my second floor for social projects and attending Ukrainian events.

These have inspired me with others’ success and benefited my business, helping me find new premises, suppliers, and more

What role did resilience and adaptability play in your success? Can you share a specific example how these traits helped you overcome a major obstacle?

Without resilience, you can’t survive in business. It’s constant competition and challenges. We had flooding, sewage backups, expensive equipment broke, and more. Once, collectors came to demand payment for my cafe’s debt. Turns out, I was supposed to pay thousand pounds for something, but the letter never came so I didn’t even know about it. Adapting is also crucial, as I had to adjust to British laws, culture, and norms to run my business.

What financial advice would you give to someone who is just starting out? How did you manage to fund your business initially?

Even the smallest changes in your cafe can improve your sales. Invest in a better looking menu, table but the most important – quality of your product. Apply for grants and look for investors to improve and optimise your workers job.

How do you balance the challenges of running a business with personal and family responsibilities?

It was very hard in the beginning, but I’ve learned that it’s essential to delegate some of your work if you can, to avoid emotional burnout, and to maintain a life outside your business. It may sound difficult at first, but simple things like calling your grandma, going to the park, or spending time at home can help a lot.

Everyone nowadays chases money, but you need to remember about spending time with your loved ones, while you can.

What advice would you give to other refugee women who are considering starting their own businesses?

Be strong, don’t give up, and remember that everyone starts somewhere. I’ve learned a lot and made many mistakes, and there’s still a long journey ahead, but things do get better. Prioritize your mental health and well-being, build your team, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

What is the most rewarding aspect of being an entrepreneur, especially considering your unique background?

For me, the most rewarding aspect of being an entrepreneur is the ability to be creative and share my desserts and ideas with others. I love that my cafe has become a happy place, especially for people with allergies or those on vegan or gluten-free diets, who often can’t treat themselves elsewhere. Some of our customers even travel from other continents just to try our desserts! Additionally, I’m proud to provide a workplace for other Ukrainians, giving them a place to start and grow

Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently in your entrepreneurial journey?

I don’t think so. Every mistake and decision I’ve made has brought me to this exact moment and given me valuable knowledge.

What are your future goals for your business, and how do you plan to achieve them?

I’m currently working on opening a ‘dark kitchen’— a large space over 100 square meters dedicated to producing more desserts. Our small kitchen under the café limits our ability to expand into custom cakes, macarons, and catering. With a bigger kitchen, I’ll be able to achieve that. Right now, I’m searching for the right premises and planning how to set up the kitchen.

How important is it for you to give back to your community, and in what ways do you incorporate that into your business?

It’s very important to me. I consider my business to be highly social. We participate in many charity events and provide space or sponsorship for various social activities, like women’s business clubs and meetings. We also offer ‘social coffee,’ which costs £1 for social workers, including NHS staff, police, firefighters, teachers, and others.

What final piece of advice would you like to share with other aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those who might be facing similar challenges?

My advice is to stay resilient and be patient with yourself. Every challenge is an opportunity to learn, and mistakes are part of the journey. Focus on building a support network, don’t hesitate to ask for help, and prioritize your mental health.

Most importantly, believe in your vision, even when things get tough.

