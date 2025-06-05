Join Dr Vanessa Vallely for TechWomen100 tips and tricks webinar

Ever dreamt of being recognised for your impact in the tech industry? Now’s your chance to make that dream a reality. Join us for an exclusive and empowering webinar led by none other than Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, the driving force behind WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen and a renowned advocate for women in tech.

Whether you’re thinking of nominating yourself for our TechWomen100 Awards or someone else, this session is packed with everything you need to know to make your nomination stand out.

What to expect from the webinar

Create an impactful nomination

It’s not always easy to write about your own achievements but it’s time to get comfortable with being proud of your success. Vanessa will show you how to craft a compelling narrative that shines a spotlight on your contributions and value in the tech space.

Navigate the awards platform

Worried about the logistics? Don’t be. You’ll get a full walkthrough of the awards platform so you can submit with ease and confidence

Timelines and key dates

Never miss a deadline. The webinar will walk you through every important milestone, from nominations opening to the grand ceremony.

Shortlisting secrets

What makes a nomination catch the judges’ eyes? You’ll gain insider knowledge on how to showcase impact, innovation and authenticity, all while staying true to your story.

Celebrate success

It doesn’t end with being shortlisted. Discover how winners are supported after the ceremony and how we continue to champion their journeys long after the awards.

Why this matters

The TechWomen100 Awards don’t just celebrate women in technology, it creates role models, opens doors and build communities. If you’ve ever felt unseen in the industry, this is your chance to be celebrated, heard and supported.

Don’t miss your moment

This is your launchpad to recognition, growth and career momentum.

Register now and take the first step towards your TechWomen100 journey.