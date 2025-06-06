How to work your way to the boardroom

There’s something to be said for starting at the bottom and working your way up. You learn the ropes, get your hands dirty and build the kind of resilience that doesn’t come from textbooks or theory.

The question is how do you go from stacking shelves or managing a till to holding a seat in the boardroom?

It’s not a straight line. There’s no one-size-fits-all path. But it is possible and more people are doing it than you might think.

Believe your experience matters

Let’s start with the mindset. If you’ve spent years on the shop floor or in an entry-level role, you’ve probably developed an instinct for the day-to-day operations that senior leaders often overlook. That insight is invaluable. But you need to believe that your experience counts. Imposter syndrome is real, but it doesn’t get to decide your future. You do.

Build the right skills

From there, it’s about building your skill set. Most boardrooms speak the language of strategy, profit, risk and growth. If those words sound vague or intimidating, it might be time to upskill. That could mean taking a course in business management, finance or leadership. It could be shadowing someone in a higher position. It could be asking questions that make you feel a bit exposed. The point is to never stop learning.

Make the right connections

Networking is the next big thing. You’ve heard it before because it’s true. Relationships matter. The higher up you go, the more opportunities come through people rather than job ads. Don’t be afraid to reach out to mentors, attend events or get involved in projects outside your normal role. People remember those who show initiative and ask for advice without expectation.

Get noticed for the right reasons

Now let’s talk about visibility. It’s not enough to do a great job quietly. You need to be seen. That doesn’t mean bragging or stepping on toes. It means speaking up in meetings, offering solutions, and making sure people know what you bring to the table. Own your wins. Share your insights. Become known for something specific and valuable.

Understand the bigger picture

Another often overlooked part of career progression is understanding the business as a whole. Too many people stay in their lane. To make it to the boardroom, you need to understand how the company works from top to bottom. That means knowing about logistics, marketing, customer experience, finance and how all the moving parts fit together. Show that you care about more than just your department. Be curious.

Find your leadership voice

Find your voice. Boardrooms need people who are not afraid to challenge ideas, ask the hard questions and lead with integrity. Your background gives you a unique lens. Use it. Don’t try to become someone else to fit in. What got you this far is worth building on, not covering up.

Where you start doesn’t define where you end up

We often think of leadership as something reserved for the elite or the polished few. But the truth is, the best leaders often come from the shop floor. They know the business inside out. They understand people and they’ve earned their stripes.

If you’re dreaming of a boardroom seat, start where you are. Make your moves. Keep learning. Stay visible, the boardroom needs voices like yours.

Real leadership isn’t about where you started. It’s about where you’re willing to go.

