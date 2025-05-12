Mental Health Awareness Week | Building better mental wellbeing through community

Mental Health Awareness Week takes place this week from 12 to 18 May, with the theme “Community”.

This important week, led by the Mental Health Foundation, highlights how our relationships and local connections impact our mental wellbeing.

Why community matters

Having strong social connections can dramatically improve our mental health. Being part of a supportive community helps reduce feelings of loneliness, builds resilience and gives us a sense of belonging. Whether through family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues, clubs or even online spaces, a healthy support network makes a real difference.

This year’s theme encourages us all to reflect on the communities that support us, and think about ways we can create or strengthen those connections, for ourselves and others.

How to get involved

There are several ways you can take part in Mental Health Awareness Week:

Share your story on social media using the hashtag #ThisIsMyCommunity to celebrate the people and groups that help you feel connected.

on social media using the hashtag #ThisIsMyCommunity to celebrate the people and groups that help you feel connected. Host or join an event in your local area—coffee mornings, community walks, or mental health workshops are all great ideas.

in your local area—coffee mornings, community walks, or mental health workshops are all great ideas. Wear a green ribbon , the international symbol for mental health awareness, to show your support.

, the international symbol for mental health awareness, to show your support. Download free resources like posters, conversation starters and activity packs from the Mental Health Foundation’s website.

Breaking the stigma

Even with growing awareness, stigma around mental health remains. According to a recent survey, one in three Brits avoid seeking help due to fear of being seen as weak, while others worry about being judged or how it might affect their job.

Public figures like Adele and Fearne Cotton have spoken openly about their mental health struggles, showing the power of honest conversations and the importance of getting support when it’s needed.

Support available

If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. These UK-based organisations provide free and confidential help:

Samaritans | Mind | Shout | CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) | PAPYRUS | Andy’s Man Club

Let’s use this week to talk, connect, and show that community really does support better mental health for everyone.