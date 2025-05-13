How recruiters are turning to LinkedIn

Recruiters have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to using new technology and right now, LinkedIn is at the heart of their hiring strategy.

What started as a professional networking platform has become one of the most powerful tools for sourcing, screening and hiring talent.

LinkedIn is now used by the vast majority of recruiters, some reports suggest as many as 87%, to check out potential candidates. With its huge user base, it’s not just about finding people actively looking for jobs. It’s also a prime space for engaging passive talent, those who aren’t applying but might be open to opportunities. It’s become the modern version of tapping someone on the shoulder and asking if they’ve considered a new role.

AI is transforming recruitment behind the scenes

Another key change? AI. LinkedIn’s built-in AI tools are giving recruiters a serious advantage. These tools can now write job specs, match roles with relevant candidates, draft outreach messages and even help with scheduling interviews. AI-written messages are seeing much higher response rates, up to 44% more engagement compared to traditional recruiter messages.

The shift from degrees to skills

We’re also seeing a major shift in what matters to hiring managers. Degrees are no longer the dealbreaker they used to be. More recruiters are focusing on skills, what someone can actually do, rather than what’s written on a certificate. LinkedIn reports that job listings not requiring a degree increased by 36% between 2019 and 2022. When employers switch to skills-based hiring, the size of the potential talent pool can increase tenfold.

Why your profile matters more than ever

This move means jobseekers need to think differently too. A polished, up-to-date LinkedIn profile is now essential. Recruiters are looking for clear, relevant information: a strong headline, well-written career history, skills endorsements and a photo that gives a professional first impression. But it’s not just about having a good profile, it’s also about being active. Liking, commenting and sharing content can raise your visibility and put you on a recruiter’s radar.

Takeaway

All of this points to a bigger trend in recruitment, it’s becoming faster, smarter and more focused on outcomes. LinkedIn is helping recruiters work more efficiently, spot the right talent sooner and make better-informed decisions. It’s no longer just a CV site, it’s a living, breathing talent ecosystem.