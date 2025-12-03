Millions of Brits face winter ‘daylight crisis’ as they skip essential lunch break fresh air

On behalf of Brenig Moore

Millions of Brits will go days without seeing natural light

Lunch breaks are the only opportunity to get vitamin D, says expert

Health and safety expert on why lunch breaks are more important this season

As the clocks have gone back and daylight hours have shrunk, many British workers will go five days a week without seeing any sunlight.

Those who commute to the office in the morning, and don’t leave after their eight hours of work could be seriously damaging their health.

Brenig Moore, health and safety and technical officer at Astutis, workplace training in health and safety and mental health, issues a stern warning that not getting out during your lunch break can have serious health implications, as many Brits don’t see any natural light for days.

“Lunch breaks matter all year round, but more so over the darker seasons of Autumn and Winter. It is a basic safety requirement to get out and take a small walk for at least ten minutes to boost your alertness, mood and energy.”

Moore gives five key reasons as to why you should get out and take a short walk on your lunch break this season.

Daylight boosts alertness and prevents fatigue

“Short days mean your body’s natural wake/sleep cycle is disrupted. Even just fifteen minutes outdoors can help you avoid that mid-afternoon slump that leads to mistakes, stress and burnout.”

It protects your mental health

“Seasonal Affective Disorder is real, and many people in the UK are affected by this. Even if you’ve not been diagnosed, you may find your mood to be a lot lower in winter than it is in summer, and this isn’t uncommon. A break in natural light helps keep serotonin levels stable, and stops stress building up and overwhelming you.”

Movement keeps your body working safely

“Cold weather tightens muscles and joints, and what’s going to make that even worse is sitting in the same office chair all day. Sitting down can increase strain injuries and stiffness, so you want to give your body a chance to move around. Moving at midday resets posture and reduces aches that lead to long-term issues.”

You make safer decisions when you disconnect

“Constant screen time drains the brain. Stepping away at lunch resets concentration and judgement, which will lower the risk of accidents happening both at work and at home.

By going out and resetting your brain, you’re less likely to come back to the office or your laptop and make any mistakes. Some accidents may just be something as simple as not including an attachment in an email, but some accidents may be something that could cause injuries for you or others in the workplace.”

Breaks increase productivity; skipping them backfires

“Winter workloads spike, but powering through kills efficiency. Even though the whole point of working through your lunch is often to get things done, things might not get done efficiently.

The people who pace themselves work smarter, not longer. A 30-minute break can save hours of tired mistakes.”