10 minute mindfulness | Rejuvenate your day during lunch break

In today’s fast-paced world, taking a moment to pause and rejuvenate during your lunch break can significantly enhance your afternoon productivity and overall wellbeing.

Incorporating quick mindfulness exercises in your daily routine, especially during your lunch break, can be a game-changer for managing stress and boosting productivity. These exercises are designed to fit into just 10 minutes, making them perfect for busy professionals who need a quick mental reset.

Whether it’s a brief session of focused breathing, a quick body scan or a few moments of gratitude reflection, these practices can help centre your thoughts. 10 minute mindfulness exercises can also help with calming your mind and preparing you for the rest of your day with renewed focus and energy. Engaging in quick mindfulness exercises in your lunch break is an accessible way to cultivate a sense of peace and presence amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Here’s a simple, effective 10 minute mindfulness exercise that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine:

Find a quiet spot

Choose a calm and comfortable place where you can sit undisturbed for 10 minutes. This could be a quiet room at home, a bench in a park or even sitting in your car.

Set a timer

Use your phone or a timer to set aside exactly 10 minutes. This helps you fully commit to the practice without worrying about the time. Remember to put your phone on silent.

Focus on your breath

Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Notice the sensation of air entering and leaving your nostrils. If your mind wanders, gently bring your focus back to your breath.

Observe your body

Pay attention to any sensations in your body. Start from your toes and slowly move your awareness up to your head. Acknowledge how each part of your body feels without trying to change anything.

Embrace the present

Allow yourself to be fully in the moment. If thoughts about the past or future come up, acknowledge them but gently return your focus to the present.

Practice gratitude

Think of one or two things you’re grateful for today. It could be as simple as a sunny day or a scrumptious meal. Feeling gratitude can significantly boost your mood and outlook.

Gently return

When your timer goes off, slowly open your eyes and take a moment to notice how you feel. Stretch your arms and legs if you need to.

Carry the calm

Try to carry this sense of calm and mindfulness as you go about the rest of your day. You’ll likely find yourself more focused, calm and productive.

As we gradually transition from the serene practice of mindfulness back into the dynamic pace of our daily routines, it’s crucial to subtly incorporate the tranquillity and mental clarity nurtured through these quick mindfulness exercises. Embarking on this journey and integrating these practices more seamlessly into our daily lives can profoundly transform our approach to both professional and personal challenges. At the same time we think about keeping our body healthy, think the same about keeping your mind healthy. By steadfastly dedicating a mere few moments of our day to mindfulness, we lay the groundwork for a more balanced, focused and harmonious existence. Let this initiative serve not only as a bridge but also encourage a gradual shift towards embracing a lifestyle rich in mindfulness. Each moment is not just experienced but deeply felt, marking a pivotal step toward heightened wellbeing and enhanced productivity.

It’s a small investment of time for a significant return in wellbeing and productivity.

