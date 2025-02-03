National Heart Month | Small changes for better health

February is National Heart Month. A time to focus on the organ that keeps us alive. The heart works tirelessly, beating around 100,000 times a day. Yet many of us take it for granted.

We hear a lot about heart disease. We know it is one of the biggest health concerns worldwide. We know about eating well and exercising. But how often do we actually think about our heart?

Most of us only notice it when something feels wrong. A skipped beat. A little flutter. A racing pulse when we are stressed. But what if we started paying attention before problems arise?

This month is a chance to do just that. A time to reconnect with our heart. Not just by eating better or moving more but by understanding what it really needs.

More than diet and exercise

We often think of heart health in terms of food and fitness. Both matter, but the heart is more complex than that. Our emotions, stress levels and even our daily habits play a huge role.

Stress can be just as damaging as a bad diet. It triggers hormones that put pressure on the heart. Lack of sleep does the same. So does loneliness. Feeling isolated can raise the risk of heart disease as much as smoking.

This means looking after the heart is about more than just cutting out fast food. It is about rest, relaxation and connection. It is about finding joy.

Small changes, big impact

A total lifestyle overhaul is daunting. The good news is, small changes make a difference.

Swapping just one unhealthy meal a week for a heart-friendly one

Taking a five-minute break to breathe deeply and reset

Walking to the shop instead of driving

Calling a friend for a real chat, not just a text

Getting to bed half an hour earlier

Each small action strengthens the heart. Over time, they add up.

Listen to your heart

Your heart tells you what it needs. You just have to listen. If it races too much, slow down. If it aches with stress, step back. If it feels heavy with loneliness, reach out.

It is not just about living longer. It is about living well. Feeling energised. Having the strength to enjoy life.

National Heart Month is a reminder that our heart does so much for us. This February, let’s do something for it in return.

Takeaway

Heart health is about more than diet and exercise. Stress, sleep and social connection all play a role. Small changes make a big difference. Listen to your heart. Look after it before problems arise. A happy heart means a healthier, happier life.

If you need advice or support, visit the British Heart Foundation, which offers resources on heart disease, lifestyle changes and research. The NHS Live Well section provides guidance on heart health, diet and exercise.

For stress and mental health support, Mind offers practical help and advice.