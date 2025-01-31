How to tell your boss that you’re unhappy at work

By Lord Mark Price, Author of ‘Happy Economics’ and Founder of WorkL
It’s not easy to admit when you’re unhappy at work. I’ve been on both sides of the table—listening as a manager and reflecting as an employee. If there’s one truth I’ve come to realise, it’s this; communication is key.
But how do you approach that difficult conversation with your boss? Let me share some thoughts on this, drawn from my 40-plus years as a leader in business, where I’m currently running the leading employee experience platform, WorkL.
Recognise Your Feelings
The first step is acknowledging that you’re unhappy. It’s easy to brush off feelings of dissatisfaction, thinking that it’s just a phase or Everyone has bad days. But if those feelings persist, ignoring them won’t solve the problem. Take time to reflect. Is it the workload? The culture? A lack of recognition? Identifying the root cause will not only clarify your thoughts but also help you articulate them when the time comes.
Making a list can help. Writing things down has a way of untangling your emotions. More importantly, it transforms vague frustrations into actionable points.
My Six Steps to Workplace Happiness are fundamental to an employee’s happiness – Wellbeing, Job Satisfaction, Reward & Recognition, Information Sharing, Empowerment, and Instilling Pride. I suggest that when looking at how to improve your happiness at work, review these six areas and look at solutions for the areas that you are lacking in happiness;
- Reward and Recognition – Every member of an organisation should benefit from its success. A fair salary is essential—no amount of praise can compensate for underpayment. Your compensation structure should meet expectations and motivate employees to go above and beyond.
- Information Sharing – Withholding information can make employees feel undervalued and disconnected from the business. For a team to perform at its best, transparency is essential. Employees at all levels should have a clear understanding of the business, its strategy, performance, customers, and competitors.
- Empowerment – Empowering employees means involving them in decision-making, valuing their ideas, and integrating their feedback into the company’s strategies. Everyone brings unique experiences and perspectives to the table, and only by considering all views can a team achieve the best possible outcome. While individuals may not be perfect, together, the team can be.
- Wellbeing – Employee wellbeing encompasses physical, emotional, and financial health. Addressing all three areas leads to improved engagement and productivity. A positive workplace culture can reduce absenteeism, as engaged employees tend to be healthier and more committed.
- Instilling Pride – Employees who take pride in their work and workplace naturally become advocates, sharing their positive experiences with colleagues, potential hires, customers, and the community. Their pride will be evident when they talk about where they work. Building this sense of pride goes beyond motivational talks or performance reviews—it’s about cultivating an environment where employees truly enjoy and take pride in their roles.
- Job Satisfaction– A range of factors influence job satisfaction, but two stand out; opportunities for personal growth and the quality of the employee-manager relationship. Employees are an organisation’s greatest asset, and high engagement is essential for success. Research shows that respectful treatment and trust between employees and leadership are key drivers of satisfaction. Poor relationships with managers are often the top reason employees leave, regardless of the company’s brand strength.
When It’s Time to Move On
Not every situation can be fixed. If you’ve tried everything—speaking openly, suggesting solutions, giving it time—and you’re still unhappy, it may be time to consider other opportunities. Life is too short to stay in a role that drains your energy and passion.
As a leader, I’ve always respected employees who decided to move on after trying to improve their situation. It’s not a failure; it’s a step toward something better for both parties.
Final Thoughts
Telling your boss you’re unhappy is daunting, but it’s also an act of courage. It shows that you care; about your job, your performance, and your wellbeing. Remember, most leaders want their teams to succeed. By approaching the conversation thoughtfully, you’re not just advocating for yourself, you’re creating a culture of transparency and growth.
About the author
Known as the Business Nourisher, Mark Price is the founder of WorkL for Business and WorkL, former Managing Director of Waitrose, and the former Deputy Chair of the John Lewis Partnership. Mark is also author of Happy Economics: Why The Happiest Workplaces Are The Most Successful (published by Kogan Page).
After retiring from the John Lewis Partnership in 2016, Mark was appointed by Prime Minister David Cameron to the UK Government as the Minister of State for Trade and Investment. He was at the same time made a life Peer and sits in the UK House of Lords. He has also served as the Chair of The Fair Trade Foundation, NED of Coca-Cola, Chair of Business in the Community and Former President of the Charted Management Institute.
An expert in improving leadership and organisational culture, Mark’s previous books include Six Steps to Engaged Employees (2019), Fairness for all (2017) and Workplace Fables (2017). He is based in London, UK.