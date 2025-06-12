Quitting isn’t a failure, it’s often a smart decision

It’s a question that crops up more than people like to admit. You start a new job with high hopes, maybe even a sense of relief, only to realise a few months in that something doesn’t feel quite right.

It may be the culture, the role itself or just a gut feeling, you start wondering if you should stick it out or cut your losses.

The truth is, leaving a job before the twelve-month mark used to be seen as a bit of a red flag. It gave the impression that you weren’t committed or couldn’t handle the pressure. But times have changed. The way we work, what we expect from our jobs and how we talk about mental health and work-life balance have all evolved. So the idea that you must stay in a role for a full year, even if it’s not right for you, no longer holds the same weight.

What’s really going on?

Leaving early doesn’t always mean you made a bad decision. Sometimes, you simply didn’t have all the facts when you accepted the job.

Job interviews are a bit like first dates. Everyone’s on their best behaviour and it’s hard to get a real sense of the day-to-day. Maybe the job was mis-sold or the culture turned out to be toxic. Maybe it looked great on paper but lacked the growth, support or flexibility you were promised or maybe your personal circumstances have changed. Life doesn’t always fit into tidy timelines. There might be health issues, family matters or unexpected opportunities that make it impossible or unwise to stay.

What employers really think

Recruiters and hiring managers have become a lot more understanding. Most of them care less about how long you were somewhere and more about why you moved on. If you can explain it honestly and with a bit of reflection, it’s not going to ruin your chances. What they want to know is whether you’ve learnt something from the experience, whether you left with professionalism and whether you’re clear on what you want next.

Trusting your instincts

The idea that you owe a job a full year can be rooted in fear. Fear of looking flaky, burning bridges and fear of what people will say. But you’re allowed to prioritise your wellbeing and your career goals. You’re allowed to realise something’s not working and make a change. Sticking with a role that’s making you miserable just to tick off a milestone doesn’t make you loyal. It makes you stuck.

On the flip side, it’s also worth considering what’s driving your urge to leave. Is it the role or the company, or is it a wider pattern of dissatisfaction? If it’s something that could be fixed with honest conversations or a shift in mindset, then it might be worth staying a little longer. But if you’ve done all that and it’s still not right, you don’t need to punish yourself with another eight months just to make it to the one-year mark.

Leaving well

If you do decide to move on, try to leave on good terms. Give proper notice, be respectful and help with the handover. That way, even if you didn’t stay long, you’ll be remembered for your professionalism.

When it comes to future applications, be ready to talk about what you learnt. Maybe the role helped you get clear on your values, showed you the kind of environment where you thrive and gave you skills you didn’t have before. There’s always something valuable you can take with you, even from the jobs that didn’t work out.

Takeaway

Leaving a job before a year isn’t the career crime it used to be. If it’s the right decision for you and you’ve thought it through, then it’s absolutely fine to move on. Your career is yours to shape and you don’t owe anyone a set number of months if something isn’t working. Just be honest and stay reflective. Growth doesn’t always happen in perfect timeframes.

