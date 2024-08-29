Redefining your career | It’s never too late

There’s a saying that goes, “Life begins at 40.” But truthfully, life can begin whenever you decide it does.

No matter your age or how long you’ve been in a particular job, it’s never too late to change careers. Perhaps you’ve been considering it for a while or maybe it’s a sudden urge that’s come on recently. Whatever the case, the thought of changing careers can be both exciting and terrifying.

Changing careers is a big decision and it often involves a lot of soul-searching, planning and sometimes, a bit of bravery. The world of work has shifted dramatically in recent years. Jobs that once felt secure may no longer be as reliable, and new industries have sprung up seemingly overnight. The idea of sticking with one career for your entire working life has become outdated.

More and more people are realising that they want something different and that’s okay. It’s more than okay, it’s empowering. You’re allowed to chase new dreams, learn new skills and pursue a different path, no matter how long you’ve been walking the old one.

Why people change careers

There are countless reasons people decide to change careers. Some might be looking for a better work-life balance. Others may want to follow a passion that’s been bubbling under the surface for years. Sometimes, it’s about finding a job that aligns more closely with personal values. Or perhaps, it’s simply time for a fresh challenge.

For some, a career change is driven by necessity. Redundancy, industry decline or a desire to relocate can all prompt a shift. The COVID-19 pandemic saw many reassess their priorities and reconsider what they want from their work. Whether it’s a push or a pull, there’s no wrong reason to make a change.

Challenges to overcome

Of course, making a career switch isn’t always easy. You may need to retrain or go back to school. This can be daunting, especially if you’ve been out of formal education for a while. It’s natural to feel a bit rusty. But remember, learning is a lifelong process. Taking the time to develop new skills can open doors to opportunities you never imagined.

There’s also the financial aspect to consider. Starting at the bottom of a new career ladder can mean a drop in income, at least initially. It’s important to weigh up the potential risks and rewards. That said, many people find that the long-term gains, both financially and emotionally, far outweigh the short-term sacrifices.

Then there’s the fear of the unknown. Will you be any good at this new job? Will you enjoy it as much as you hope? These are valid concerns, but they shouldn’t stop you. If anything, they’re a sign that you’re taking this decision seriously, and that’s a good thing.

Success stories

The good news is that many people have made successful career changes, even later in life. Take Vera Wang, who didn’t enter the fashion industry until she was 40. Or consider Colonel Sanders, who didn’t start the KFC empire until he was in his 60s. These stories aren’t just exceptions; they’re examples of what’s possible when you take a leap of faith.

Closer to home, you might know someone who has made a similar transition. Perhaps a former colleague who swapped the corporate world for a creative pursuit. Or a neighbour who retrained in a completely new field. These people are proof that change is achievable and that it’s never too late to pursue your passion.

Takeaway

If you’re thinking about changing careers, remember that it’s never too late. Age is just a number, and experience is an asset, not a hindrance. The skills and knowledge you’ve built up over the years are valuable, even if you’re moving into a completely different industry. You’re not starting from scratch, you’re building on a solid foundation.

It’s essential to permit yourself to explore. Talk to people in the industry you’re considering. Get a sense of what’s involved. Do your research, but don’t let analysis paralysis set in. Sometimes, you just need to take the plunge and trust yourself to figure things out along the way.

If you’re worried about the practicalities, the training, the finances or the logistics, remember that there’s support available. Look into grants or scholarships for adult learners. Seek out mentorship from those who’ve made similar transitions. Surround yourself with a supportive network of friends, family and colleagues who can encourage you when doubt creeps in.

Lastly, embrace the excitement of it all. Yes, change can be scary, but it can also be exhilarating. This is your opportunity to rewrite your story, to try something new, and to discover what truly fulfils you. The decision to change careers is a bold one, but it’s also an empowering one.

If you’re standing at a crossroads, wondering whether it’s too late to make a change, the answer is simple: it’s never too late. This could be the start of something incredible. Don’t let fear hold you back. The best time to start is now.