Simple self-confidence boosting techniques

Article by Rebecca Hourston, Head of Women’s Leadership and Managing Director at Talking Talent

While it’s completely normal for our confidence to waver when faced with new challenges and disruptive changes, I’m growing increasingly concerned about the effect of the office return on women’s confidence.

In fact, I think that many of us are suffering from a post-pandemic confidence crisis.

There’s been a lot written about the return transition, and it’s no surprise that people are feeling wobbly. Things like being squeezed into smaller, shared office spaces; travelling on public transport; juggling commitments; and overhauling daily routines are all preying on people’s minds. Not to mention the increased costs of living. These things can chip away at your self-esteem, which can in turn have a negative impact on your mood, productivity and relationships.

So what are some quick and simple ways you can boost your confidence – both in the workplace and in your personal life?

Just do it

The best way to increase your confidence is to take action. Feelings of confidence are created and reinforced by your own actions and experiences. Making small changes to what you do, see, hear and think can all improve your confidence. Fake it till you make it: Smile, stand up straight. When people see and treat you as a confident person, it will help you become a confident person.

Start to see new challenges as an opportunity to build your confidence. Ask yourself: What would you do if you were not afraid? What’s the worst that can happen?

Pick one thing that scares you every day, and do it. Write it down on a bit of paper, and put it in a jar. Read all of them when the jar is full and I guarantee you’ll feel amazing.

Seeing is believing

Keep an active look-out for role models, particularly for people who you identify with, or who have followed similar paths. Remember, too, that you can have many role-models (in fact, that’s the best idea). ‘Pick-and-mix’ the qualities and characteristics you admire and want to emulate from several different people. While you might not find the ‘perfect’ role model, you can be inspired by elements from many.