Why we need to redefine management to create a better workplace

Two key areas to consider when reinventing management in the modern world are the difficulties of hybrid work and the significance of employee mental health:

Hybrid working

Hybrid working can create a disconnect between managers and their teams. Casual conversations in the office become planned calls, and managers are having to learn to read subtle cues through a screen rather than in person. Now more than ever, management has to be intentional rather than passive. Time must be split equally between those in office, and those working remotely so that no one gets left behind. Scheduling regular 1:1 meetings with the team is an effective way to build relationships. It provides the opportunity for managers to learn more about their employees on an individual level to gain further understanding of what they require to develop and better perform.

Remote working brings with it the blurred line between work and home life. Switching off at the end of the day has become harder, your phone is always on, your emails just a few taps away. People emulate behaviours they see, so it is crucial that managers are leading by example in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Encouraging employees to switch off at the end of the day, or take holiday when needed, means they are coming back to work rested, reducing the risk of stress and burnout.

Mental wellness

People are becoming more conscious of their mental health, and the importance an organisation places on employee mental wellness is a critical factor for both prospective applicants and existing workers. With CIPD reporting that 43% of employees find their organisations provides little to no support for mental health, managers must learn to be more mindful of their team’s mental wellbeing. It is imperative that more training is provided so that any indicators or warning signs can be recognised swiftly. Further to this, organisations should be offering support to managers so that they have the relevant knowhow to combat issues with mental health and offer solutions.

It is important that mental wellness is woven into the everyday. Creating a safe space within the workplace to discuss and improve mental health promotes respect and trust, allowing each member of the team to feel recognised as an individual. Using the correct tools, managers can be educated on how to broach these difficult topics to provide a comfortable environment for all.

Managers as champions

Managers juggle a myriad of responsibilities with little to no support. In order to promote both individual and team success, this needs to change.