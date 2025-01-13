Surgeon offers top tips on looking after your feet through the seasons

By Dr David Gordon

Whether you’re hosting or attending seasonal gatherings throughout the year, running around on a constant stream of errands, looking after dependants or simply feel like you are chasing your tail, there is one thing we often overlook: our feet.

For busy women balancing work, home life and social engagements, it’s easy to neglect the very part of your body that takes us physically from one place to another for most of our entire life, so taking care of them now can make all the difference in the long run. Here are some essential tips to prep and protect your feet before sandal weather returns.

Choose your holiday footwear wisely

Whilst many of us enjoy the opportunity to dress up, high heels and narrow shoes can be a painful experience, especially if you’ve started noticing the effects of bunions or other foot conditions.

For those important events or parties, opt for shoes with a wider toe box. This will help alleviate pressure on the forefoot and reduce discomfort. If you’re planning to wear heels, consider a slightly lower heel that won’t force your foot into awkward positions. Your feet (and your ankles) will thank you after a few hours of dancing!

Avoid the party slips

The combination of holiday cheer and a little too much wine can lead to painful slips and falls – especially if you’re navigating uneven pavements in your holiday heels. Try to be extra mindful of your surroundings, particularly after a drink or two. You don’t need to add an unplanned trip to the emergency department to your holiday plans.

Consider switching to stylish but stable shoes if you’ll be out and about for extended periods. An ankle boot or a pair of comfy, yet chic flats can provide both support and style.

Comfort is key for shopping

Whilst we are a nation that lives life more virtually than ever before, now and again we still go shopping once in a while and being on your feet during a shopping trip can take its toll on your feet. One of the ways to avoid putting unnecessary shopping on your feet, make sure to wear comfortable footwear that supports your feet and toes properly. Trainers, running shoes or sturdy walking shoes are your best bet for long hours of wandering.

And don’t forget to give your feet lots of breaks. Find a cosy cafe to take a coffee break or a holiday latte, and let your feet rest before you dive back into the next round of shopping. A little foot relaxation goes a long way in keeping you on your feet during busy seasons.

Let your feet breathe

After a long stretch of winter nights spent in shoes, find any opportunity you can get to simply let your feet breathe. If you can, spend most of your time at home barefoot to let your feet relax and recharge. Or, if you’d rather stay cosy, slip on some socks or fluffy slippers to keep your feet warm and happy.

Pro tip: Snuggly socks or slippers help engage the intrinsic muscles in your feet – those smaller muscles that support your arches and contribute to long-term foot health. So, while you’re plodding around the house you’re giving your feet a mini workout.

Moisturise regularly (but avoid wet feet)

Winter weather can take a toll on your feet, with dry skin and cold temperatures leaving them vulnerable. Keep your feet hydrated by using a rich moisturiser daily, and don’t forget to exfoliate to remove dead skin cells.

Cold, damp conditions can lead to chilblains or fungal infections, so protect your feet by wearing moisture-wicking socks to keep your feet dry. Make sure to also choose waterproof footwear for rainy days and change out of damp socks quickly to avoid prolonged exposure to wetness.

Bunions: How to manage them through any season

If you’ve been dealing with bunions or other foot issues for some time, you may need to use intermittent periods to give your feet a break. While bunions tend to worsen over time, there are options to prevent them from affecting your comfort. Look for shoes that are wider, softer, and offer plenty of room for your toes.

And if bunions are starting to cause you problems, don’t ignore them. Keyhole surgery is a fast, pain-free way to correct the issue, ensuring bunion pain doesn’t ruin your plans.

About the author

Mr David Gordon MBChB, MRCS, MD, FRCS (Tr & Orth), is a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon renowned for his expertise in minimally invasive bunion surgery. With over two decades of experience in orthopaedics, Mr Gordon specialises in treating foot and ankle conditions, with a primary focus on minimally invasive techniques. Based in London and Hertfordshire, UK, he has garnered international recognition for his pioneering work in the field.

Mr Gordon’s dedication to advancing minimally invasive bunion surgery is evidenced by his extensive experience, having performed over 2500 procedures since 2013. His groundbreaking research, including a landmark scientific paper documenting the outcomes of 292 bunion surgeries, has established him as a leading authority in the field.

As a highly sought-after lecturer and instructor, Mr Gordon travels globally to share his expertise and train fellow surgeons in minimally invasive techniques. His commitment to excellence and innovation continues to shape the future of foot and ankle surgery, benefiting patients worldwide.