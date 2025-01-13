Walk the Walk | The Moonwalk Iceland 2025

The MoonWalk Iceland 2025, has officially launched with limited spaces and will take place on Saturday 31 May.

This unique experience invites participants to walk a 26.2 mile marathon through Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes, raising essential funds for those affected by breast and other cancers.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Mývatn, the marathon route showcases Iceland’s rich wildlife, striking volcanic scenery and ancient lava formations. After crossing the finish line, walkers can unwind in the soothing, mineral-rich waters of Iceland’s Nature Baths – perfect for post-marathon rejuvenation.

In addition to the marathon, the six-day adventure includes a host of guided excursions. Highlights include the famed Blue Lagoon, whale-watching, hiking a volcano, exploring Reykjavik, and visiting Dettifoss – the most powerful waterfall in Europe.

Organised by cancer charity Walk the Walk, the charity renowned for its iconic night-time fundraising challenges, including The MoonWalk London and The MoonWalk Scotland, this event promises a memorable experience that combines adventure, purpose and support for a vital cause.

Emma Ackroyd from Doncaster was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago, aged just 35. At the time, she signed up for The MoonWalk London as a fitness goal following her treatment, vowing to take on the Iceland event, if she survived another ten years. In 2024, she did just that, walking with a team of eight friends from her local gym:

“Although I did The Moonwalk London straight out of chemotherapy, which made me feel alive, completing The Moonwalk Iceland ten years on made me realise how far I’ve come and the journey I’ve travelled. I couldn’t have wished to complete it with a better bunch of girls and my mother-in-law Jo, who are friends for life. Crossing the finishing line was not only inspiring for me, but highlighted to others going through breast cancer treatment that there is hope”.

Becky Morgan from Birmingham completed The MoonWalk Iceland in 2024. She said:-

“The scenery around Lake Myvatn was breathtaking, especially in the early hours of the morning – it was surreal to have daylight at 1am, 2am and 3am and all the way to the finish line. Iceland was truly one of my best adventures, an adopted family of friends who were totally liberating – I found Becky again. After a few years of losing my way with grief and stress, this was the best therapy and medicine anyone could have given me”.

Suzy Bennett from Plymouth completed her very first marathon at The MoonWalk Iceland 2024:-

“I had never taken on such a distance, but under the guidance of the Walk the Walk team and supported by the wonderful group of women (and man!) on this trip, I was elated to receive my medal at the end. Iceland is stunning and I urge anyone considering signing up to just do The MoonWalk! Every walker had their own reasons for being there and I’ll never forget the stories, the laughs, tears and general feeling of achievement and togetherness. For me, it was a once in a lifetime challenge to experience ‘Walking the Walk’ in incredible surroundings, making lasting friendships and memories”.

For more information, images and case studies, contact:

Lisa Tyrrell at Walk the Walk: 07554 337566 [email protected]

Jen Broh at Walk the Walk: 07974 107999 [email protected]

Walk the Walk

Walk the Walk is a cancer charity, which is passionate about encouraging women and men to become fitter and healthier and to take control of their own wellbeing.

The charity is best known as the organiser of its flagship overnight MoonWalk fundraising events in London, Scotland and Iceland.

Walkers taking part in these events wear the charity’s statement decorated bras or brightly coloured bra t-shirts, to raise awareness, as well as funds for cancer prevention and research, and for the emotional and physical care of those living with cancer.

Walk the Walk started the campaigns that Men Can Get Breast Cancer Too, and Anyone Can Get Breast Cancer, raising awareness for men.

Walk the Walk has raised in excess of £143 million to date.

The MoonWalk Iceland 2025

The MoonWalk Iceland, Saturday 31 May 2025

Trip dates: Thursday 29 May to Tuesday 3 June 2025

Full tour all inclusive costs: start from £2970, including flights, meals, accommodation, sightseeing trips, race entry to The MoonWalk Iceland, as well as your MoonWalk pack (Bra to decorate, three MoonWalk Iceland t-shirts, Beanie, cap, midge hat, bra to decorate, weather protectors, space blanket); all race facilities, including medal, water and entertainment

Minimum fundraising target: £750

Sign up now for the The MoonWalk Iceland 2025 at www.walkthewalk.org