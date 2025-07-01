Talking money without the awkwardness

Bringing up money can feel uncomfortable. For many of us, talking about salary can seem awkward, even a little bit rude, but when you’re job hunting, it’s a conversation you’ll need to have sooner or later.

The trick is knowing how to approach it in a way that feels natural and confident rather than forced or anxious.

Here’s how to make salary part of the job search conversation without making it a big deal.

Start by knowing your worth

Before you even apply, you should have a solid understanding of what your skills and experience are worth in the current market. Look at job boards and salary surveys. Speak to recruiters and others in your industry. Think about the level of responsibility you’re taking on. Knowing your value gives you the confidence to speak up when the time is right.

It’s not just about job title either. Two companies might offer the same title but wildly different expectations and pay. Look closely at the scope of the role and the benefits that come with it.

Timing is everything

It’s usually best to avoid jumping into salary talk in the first few minutes of a conversation. In most cases, the employer wants to see if you’re a good fit before talking money and you should also be checking whether the role is right for you before discussing pay.

If the recruiter or hiring manager brings it up early, that’s your green light. If not, a good time to raise it is towards the end of the first interview or at the start of a second. You can keep it light by saying something like, “Just so I have a clear picture, are you able to share the salary range for the role?”

Be direct but polite

It’s perfectly OK to ask about salary. What matters is how you ask. Avoid making it sound like money is the only reason you’re interested. Instead, position it as part of your decision-making process. For example, you could say, “I’m really interested in the role and the team sounds great. I’d love to understand where the salary sits to make sure we’re aligned.”

This keeps the tone positive and shows that you’re invested in more than just the pay slip.

Have a range in mind

When you’re asked about your expectations, avoid giving a single number. It can be a bit limiting. Instead, give a range based on your research and experience. You could say, “Based on what I’ve seen in the market and the level of responsibility, I’d be looking for something in the region of £38,000 to £42,000.”

This gives you flexibility while still setting clear boundaries. It also allows space for negotiation if the offer is on the lower end.

Don’t apologise for asking

There’s no need to feel awkward for wanting to be paid fairly. You’re not being pushy. You’re being practical. Employers expect salary conversations and often appreciate when candidates are upfront.

That said, always keep it professional. Stay calm and don’t let nerves take over. The more you practise these conversations, the more natural they’ll feel.

Look at the whole package

Salary is important, but it’s not the only thing. Think about pension contributions, holiday allowance, flexible working, gym membership and professional development opportunities. A slightly lower salary might come with generous benefits that balance it out or even make it a better overall offer.

If you’re comparing roles, jot everything down on paper. Sometimes the less obvious perks make the biggest difference in your day-to-day life.

Takeaway

Money talk doesn’t have to be awkward. With a bit of prep and the right mindset, you can approach salary conversations with ease. You’re not asking for a favour, you’re discussing what your time, talent and experience are worth. That’s something worth talking about.