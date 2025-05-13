Watch back | Expert LinkedIn tips from Victoria McLean, City CV

On 7 May 2025, Victoria McLean, CEO of City CV and Hanover Talent Solutions, hosted a live, practical session designed to help professionals refine their executive brand on LinkedIn and harness the platform’s full potential.

With over a billion users spanning 200 countries, LinkedIn remains the go-to platform for professional networking, hiring and executive visibility.

Whether you love or loathe social media, the numbers speak volumes: 97% of headhunters use LinkedIn as their primary source when searching for candidates, particularly for senior roles. If your profile isn’t optimised, you could be missing out on opportunities before you even know they exist.

Practical strategies to elevate your LinkedIn game

Victoria McLean brought decades of insider knowledge to the table, having previously served as Head of Recruitment for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs and now having helped over 30,000 candidates secure their dream roles. The session was packed with actionable advice, including:

Use keywords and beat the algorithm

Your profile must speak the language of recruiters. Use industry-relevant keywords in your headline, summary and experience. To rank higher in searches, ensure your profile is complete, consistent and regularly updated, LinkedIn rewards activity.

Show your value

Don’t just list roles, highlight achievements. Use results-driven language to prove your impact and ROI. Make every word count, especially in your headline and summary, to tell a compelling story that showcases your expertise.

Define your brand and niche

Stand out with a clear executive brand. Identify your differentiator, whether it’s your leadership style, sector specialism or strategic influence and make it visible throughout your profile and content.

Grow your network and influence

Engage meaningfully with others, post insights and support industry discussions to build social capital. Join relevant groups, share knowledge and establish yourself as an expert in your field, visibility leads to opportunity.

Takeaway

Your LinkedIn profile should be more than a CV, it’s a branding tool.

Small tweaks like headline optimisation and strategic keyword use can significantly impact visibility.

Authenticity, clarity and consistency are crucial in building a strong executive presence online.

LinkedIn isn’t just a job-seeking tool, it’s a long-term investment in your professional reputation.

Victoria’s session was an empowering reminder that in a digital-first world, LinkedIn is a powerful lever for career progression. With the right tools and mindset, professionals can confidently refine their narrative, attract the right attention and create new possibilities.

If you missed the session, it’s worth keeping an eye on future webinars from Victoria McLean, her insider knowledge and practical delivery make her an invaluable voice in career development.

Ready to watch it back?

What’s coming up next?

Don’t miss your chance to keep building on what you’ve learned. We’ve got two more expert-led sessions coming soon to help you take your job search to the next level:

21 May 2025 12pm – From Stress to Success: Master the Art of Incredible Interviews

Nail your next interview with confidence-boosting techniques and expert advice.

Looking for more career support? Explore our Career Resources page. Ready to take the next step? Browse the latest opportunities on our Job Board and find your perfect role today!