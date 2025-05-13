Empowering Pupil Wellbeing | Free Primary Stars Webinar & Resources

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week (13–19 May 2025) and schools across the UK are being encouraged to prioritise emotional wellbeing in the classroom – and Premier League Primary Stars is here to help.
They are offering teachers a to join their free Mental Health Webinar, “Nurturing Pupil Wellbeing” – taking place on Thursday 15 May at 16:00–16:45, and a comprehensive suite of curriculum-linked PSHE resources, designed to support pupils’ confidence, resilience, and overall mental health.
The webinar will be featuring a guest from the Mental Heath Foundation, Claire-Marie Roberts and Ruth Elborn for 45 minutes. The session will offer practical strategies to boost pupils’ self-esteem, wellbeing, and resilience – with insights on the power of physical activity. The webinar also includes interactive polls and a live Q&A panel.
This comes at a critical time – 95% of teachers report increased pupil anxiety this school year, with 86% observing lower self-esteem. But there’s good news too: 80% of teachers say their pupils are doing more to look after their wellbeing after using Premier League Primary Stars resources.
With figures like these, it’s clear that classroom-based mental health support is more crucial than ever. Premier League Primary Stars is uniquely placed to provide this through football-themed, accessible, and teacher-friendly resources, alongside the webinar.
All resources are free, curriculum linked and designed specifically for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2. These flexible, easy-to-use materials are perfect for use during Mental Health Awareness Week and throughout the school year.
These include:
- Self-Esteem: Helps pupils identify their strengths and unique qualities, encouraging them to value who they are and recognise the power of a positive mindset.
- Building Self-Esteem: Offers practical, interactive classroom activities that develop pupils’ confidence, self-worth, and emotional awareness through team-based reflection and discussion.
- Healthy Body, Healthy Mind: Explores the link between physical and mental health, helping children understand how daily habits like sleep, movement, and nutrition impact their wellbeing.
- Premier League Wellbeing Stars – A whole-school initiative that encourages pupils to plan and take part in their own Wellbeing Week, promoting teamwork and goal setting.
- Resilience & Actions and Reactions – Resources supporting emotional regulation, self-control, and decision-making through real-life scenarios and role play.
- Video content featuring youth mental health champion Dr Alex George
Explore all wellbeing resources HERE and webinar HERE.
Premier League Primary Stars is already making an impact in 87% of primary schools across England and Wales, with a teacher community of more than 70,000 teachers. By blending the motivational power of football with practical, curriculum-aligned teaching tools, the programme helps teachers make a real difference to their pupils’ lives – both inside and outside the classroom.
For more information, visit Premier League Primary Stars website or follow @PLCommunities on social media for updates and inspiration.