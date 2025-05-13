Empowering Pupil Wellbeing | Free Primary Stars Webinar & Resources

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week (13–19 May 2025) and schools across the UK are being encouraged to prioritise emotional wellbeing in the classroom – and Premier League Primary Stars is here to help.

They are offering teachers a to join their free Mental Health Webinar, “Nurturing Pupil Wellbeing” – taking place on Thursday 15 May at 16:00–16:45, and a comprehensive suite of curriculum-linked PSHE resources, designed to support pupils’ confidence, resilience, and overall mental health.

The webinar will be featuring a guest from the Mental Heath Foundation, Claire-Marie Roberts and Ruth Elborn for 45 minutes. The session will offer practical strategies to boost pupils’ self-esteem, wellbeing, and resilience – with insights on the power of physical activity. The webinar also includes interactive polls and a live Q&A panel.

This comes at a critical time – 95% of teachers report increased pupil anxiety this school year, with 86% observing lower self-esteem. But there’s good news too: 80% of teachers say their pupils are doing more to look after their wellbeing after using Premier League Primary Stars resources.

With figures like these, it’s clear that classroom-based mental health support is more crucial than ever. Premier League Primary Stars is uniquely placed to provide this through football-themed, accessible, and teacher-friendly resources, alongside the webinar.

All resources are free, curriculum linked and designed specifically for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2. These flexible, easy-to-use materials are perfect for use during Mental Health Awareness Week and throughout the school year.

These include:

: Helps pupils identify their strengths and unique qualities, encouraging them to value who they are and recognise the power of a positive mindset. Building Self-Esteem : Offers practical, interactive classroom activities that develop pupils’ confidence, self-worth, and emotional awareness through team-based reflection and discussion.

: Explores the link between physical and mental health, helping children understand how daily habits like sleep, movement, and nutrition impact their wellbeing. Premier League Wellbeing Stars – A whole-school initiative that encourages pupils to plan and take part in their own Wellbeing Week, promoting teamwork and goal setting.

& – Resources supporting emotional regulation, self-control, and decision-making through real-life scenarios and role play. Video content featuring youth mental health champion Dr Alex George

Explore all wellbeing resources HERE and webinar HERE.

Premier League Primary Stars is already making an impact in 87% of primary schools across England and Wales, with a teacher community of more than 70,000 teachers. By blending the motivational power of football with practical, curriculum-aligned teaching tools, the programme helps teachers make a real difference to their pupils’ lives – both inside and outside the classroom.

For more information, visit Premier League Primary Stars website or follow @PLCommunities on social media for updates and inspiration.