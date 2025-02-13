WeAreTheCity’s Q1 Gender Networks meeting focused on the key priorities for the year ahead, addressing critical topics that impact gender networks and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). The discussions highlighted the challenges, successes, and key strategies for 2025, as well as actionable insights for organisations striving to foster inclusivity and improve gender balance in the workplace.

Birgit Neu – Co-Chair of Gender Networks

Birgit Neu, Co-Chair of Gender Networks, discussed the top five areas of focus for ERGs in 2025. She acknowledged the unpredictability of recent events, particularly in the US, and the implications these have on the priorities discussed at the meeting.

Here are the five key focus areas outlined:

Health & Wellbeing

While significant progress has been made, issues such as mental health, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and financial wellbeing still require attention. Economic pressures persist, and ERGs must continue providing support to members to help address these concerns. Policy, Regulation & Advocacy

Organisations need to prepare for upcoming regulatory changes like the EU Pay Directive, which will impact companies with EU operations. Parental leave policies remain a hot topic, with a growing focus on equal access for all parents. Advocacy should also work towards increasing women’s representation in STEM, tech, climate, and green energy sectors. Behaviours & Barriers

Intersectionality and bias remain critical areas of focus. Addressing bias at key moments in the employee lifecycle is essential. With the rise of AI and tech tools in recruitment and career progression, it is vital to ensure organisational intent aligns with meaningful action and accountability. The Future of Work

The advancement of AI and technology means that organisations need to equip their diverse workforce with the necessary skills. Career progression looks different today than it did in the past, and members need support in maintaining visibility, influence, and advancement. The ongoing debate around remote, hybrid, and in-office work models continues, and companies like Citi are adopting hybrid models as part of their talent strategies. Gender Balance in Leadership

Gender balance in leadership is more crucial than ever. Global uncertainty centres around power dynamics—who holds it and who makes decisions. Organisations must stay close to their employees, offer support, and engage with HR, communications teams, and executive sponsors to ensure that any changes are well-understood and implemented effectively in these uncertain times.

Harriet Lynas & Ana-Rosa Broster – Co-Chairs of Virgin Media O2 Women’s Network

Harriet Lynas and Ana-Rosa Broster, Co-Chairs of the Virgin Media O2 Women’s Network, presented an overview of their successful ERG, which has been operating for over 15 years with nearly 3,000 members.

Network Overview:

The Women’s Network is led by two co-chairs and divided into four workstreams: Development , Women in Tech , Family Health & Wellbeing , and Special Projects .

is led by two co-chairs and divided into four workstreams: , , , and . Senior leadership support includes a CTO sponsor and three Senior Leadership Team (SLT) members, ensuring strong engagement and alignment with the business.

Mission & Goals:

The network operates with the pillars of Inspire, Educate, and Advocate to support women and allies, raise awareness, and drive meaningful change within the organisation.

Key Initiatives & Successes:

Women in Tech : Hosting events for International Women’s Day , mentoring programs like StepUp , and involvement in WeAreTheCity Tech Week .

: Hosting events for , like , and involvement in . Development : Career-focused initiatives, including financial wellbeing workshops, networking events , and confidence-building sessions.

: Career-focused initiatives, including workshops, , and sessions. Family Health & Wellbeing : Fertility awareness initiatives, mindfulness activities , and collaboration with other ERGs to support employee health.

: Fertility awareness initiatives, , and collaboration with other ERGs to support employee health. Special Projects: Menopause support (Henpicked-accredited), major speaker events, and awareness campaigns.

Challenges & Areas for Improvement:

Event Attendance : Striving for better engagement, particularly for in-person events.

: Striving for better engagement, particularly for in-person events. Reaching a Wider Audience : Expanding participation to include more diverse voices and increasing ally engagement.

: Expanding participation to include more diverse voices and increasing ally engagement. Access to Data & Budgeting: Improving the ability to use data insights for decision-making and ensuring funds are allocated effectively.

2025 Focus Areas:

International Women’s Day: Aligning with the theme Accelerate Action to drive business change. Fertility Awareness: Expanding collaboration with Fertility Matters at Work to provide support. Intersectionality & Retaining Tech Talent: Partnering with other ERGs to improve retention and career progression for women in tech. Improving Allyship & Awareness: Updating strategies to increase engagement and address the gender data gap.

Ed Haigh – Encompass Equality: Retention Insights

Ed Haigh, from Encompass Equality, shared key findings from a study titled ‘How gender influences retention’, drawing new data from 1,400 men, a follow up from “Why Women Leave”, which surveyed 4,000 women and 1,000 men across various sectors in the UK.

Key Findings from Women’s Responses:

Likelihood of Leaving: 38% of women are likely to leave their employer within two years, with ethnicity playing a key role. Black and Asian women were more likely to leave compared to their White counterparts. Organisational Factors: Factors like workplace culture, line management quality, and salary are key in determining whether women stay or leave. Cultural and systemic issues matter more than personal circumstances. “Fishbowl” Analogy: Rather than focusing on individual adjustments, organisations need to focus on changing the “water”—the structural and cultural environment that impacts women’s careers.

Five Priority Areas for Retention:

Career Progression: Lack of clear career paths for women. Organisational Culture: A culture that supports retention and growth. Line Management Support: Inconsistent management can negatively affect retention. Day-to-Day Work Experience: Women’s experiences often differ from men’s, and improving these experiences is key. Workload: Overwork is a significant driver of female employee turnover.

Comparison with Men’s Responses:

Women (40%) and men (38%) reported similar levels of intention to leave their organisations.

However, women’s experiences were consistently more negative across workplace factors, particularly around flexibility and workload.

Final Thoughts & Call to Action:

Ed emphasised the need for organisations to address systemic issues and called for regular conversations around workload, as these factors are crucial in both retention and career progression. Encompass Equality offers a Female Retention Scorecard for companies seeking to improve their retention strategies.

Dr. Laura David & Dr. Fabienne Palmer – Smart About Health: Supporting DEI Leaders

Dr. Laura David and Dr. Fabienne Palmer of Smart About Health discussed the emotional and professional burdens faced by DEI leaders and ERG leaders. They highlighted the importance of supporting these leaders, who often experience burnout due to the high expectations and purpose-driven work they undertake.

Key Points from their Session:

Need for Support for ERG & DEI Leaders: These leaders are often expected to manage high-stress roles with limited support, and organisations should prioritise their well-being. Interconnection of Well-Being, DEI, and Organisational Culture: Well-being in the workplace is closely tied to systemic inequalities, such as gender health disparities. Health Inequalities & Women’s Well-Being: Issues like endometriosis, the gender pain gap, and misdiagnoses are more common among women, and workplaces need to address these disparities. “Supporting the Supporters” Program: This program aims to provide well-being support for DEI professionals and ERG leaders, including awareness sessions and long-term support strategies. Encouraging Self-Care for DEI Leaders: Leaders must take care of their own well-being to effectively support others.

Max Bacon – Juniper Health: Reproductive Health in the Workplace

Max Bacon, COO and Co-Founder of Juniper Health, introduced a new insurance product designed to address reproductive health issues in the workplace. Max discussed how reproductive health is often overlooked in employee wellbeing programs, despite its widespread impact on the workforce.

Key Points from his Session:

Juniper’s Reproductive Health Benefits : Juniper offers membership options to employees, providing access to reproductive health specialists and treatments.

: Juniper offers membership options to employees, providing access to reproductive health specialists and treatments. Reproductive Health Challenges : Over 40% of employees are affected by reproductive health issues, yet many workplaces fail to provide adequate support.

: Over are affected by reproductive health issues, yet many workplaces fail to provide adequate support. Juniper’s Models : Including Self-Pay , Part-Pay , and Insurance-Backed Memberships to ensure reproductive health is as accessible as dental care.

: Including , , and to ensure reproductive health is as accessible as dental care. Business Case for Investment: Organisations that invest in reproductive health see improved employee retention, engagement, and productivity.

Conclusion:

The WeAreTheCity Q1 Gender Networks meeting provided valuable insights into the pressing challenges faced by ERGs and organisations in supporting women’s wellbeing, career progression, and gender equality. By focusing on systemic changes and integrating thoughtful support systems, organisations can foster inclusivity, enhance retention, and drive meaningful change for gender equity in the workplace.

We would like to extend our thanks to all the incredible speakers and attendees who joined us.

Gender Networks is a vibrant community designed for dynamic professionals running employee networks focussed on improving gender balance in organisations. We connect employee network chairs, external partnership leads, sponsors and DEI experts from diverse industries.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a Gender Networks member, please see our website or email us at [email protected]