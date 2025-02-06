Why Female Founders Need to Know Their Numbers

By Rebecca Sutherland, investor, business mentor, and CEO of AFS Systems

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from turning “boring” businesses into market leaders, it’s this: numbers don’t lie. Whether you’re running a bakery, a tech start-up, or a manufacturing plant, your numbers tell the real story of your business. For female founders, knowing your numbers isn’t just important—it’s essential for survival and success in a world where we’re often underestimated.

I’m not saying we should all aspire to be accountants, but if you don’t have a firm grip on your financials, you’re playing a dangerous game. Too many brilliant ideas and ambitious ventures fail not because the product or service wasn’t good enough, but because the founder didn’t have a clear financial plan. Here are five tips to help you take control of your numbers and grow your business.

Know Your Cash Flow Like the Back of Your Hand

Cash flow is the lifeblood of your business. Too many founders with great ideas run out of money because they don’t stay on top of their incomings and outgoings.

You need to know what’s coming in, what’s going out, and when. This isn’t just about keeping the lights on—it’s about making smarter decisions. Can you afford to hire that new team member? Should you renegotiate supplier terms? What about taking on new projects that might tie up capital? If you don’t know your cash flow, you’re guessing, and guessing is risky.

Keeping a regular eye on your cash flow also prepares you for unexpected challenges, whether it’s a dip in sales or an economic shift. Being proactive, not reactive, is what sets successful founders apart.

Master Your Margins

It’s not enough to make sales—you need to make profitable sales. Revenue growth is great, but if your margins are razor-thin, you’re vulnerable.

What’s your gross margin? Your net margin? Where are you leaking profits? These are the questions that separate sustainable businesses from flash-in-the-pan ventures.

Understanding your margins also helps you make better pricing decisions. Are you charging enough for your product or service? Are there inefficiencies in your supply chain eating into your profits? By addressing these, you’ll build a stronger, more resilient business.

Don’t Fear the Numbers—Own Them

Finance can feel intimidating, especially if you don’t have a background in it. As women, we’re often socialised to think that maths and money aren’t “our thing.” That’s nonsense.

Start small. Spend an hour a week reviewing your P&L statement or learn basic forecasting. Take the time to understand key metrics like your break-even point or profit margins. You don’t need to be a finance expert—just engaged.

When you walk into meetings with investors or stakeholders and own your numbers, you’ll immediately command respect. Confidence in your financial knowledge is often the difference between being taken seriously and being dismissed.

Use Your Numbers to Tell Your Story

Investors love numbers, but what they really love is a story backed by numbers. Women are less likely to receive funding than men, but when you combine a compelling narrative with strong data, you’re hard to ignore.

Are you growing month on month? Do you have a loyal customer base with low churn? Is your cost per acquisition dropping? These metrics aren’t just numbers; they’re proof your business is on the right track.

Your numbers are the foundation of your story. Use them to show how your business is solving a real problem, achieving traction, and scaling. This kind of data-driven storytelling builds confidence in your vision and attracts the resources you need to grow.

Don’t Do It Alone

Knowing your numbers doesn’t mean you have to do everything yourself. Surround yourself with people who complement your skills—a good accountant, financial advisor, or mentor can be game-changing.

Asking for help isn’t a weakness; it’s a strength. Collaboration gives you access to expertise that can help you identify blind spots, find new opportunities, or prepare for the unexpected.

For example, an accountant can help you optimise your tax strategy, while a mentor might guide you through investor negotiations. A solid financial support system will give you the confidence to focus on what you do best: growing your business.

Why It Matters

Women in business face enough challenges—don’t let financial uncertainty be one of them. Knowing your numbers isn’t just about running a successful business; it’s about challenging barriers and proving that we belong at the table.

Understanding your financials puts you in control. It equips you to negotiate with investors, plan for growth, and navigate tough times with confidence. But more than that, it inspires the next generation of female founders to step up and take charge.

Your numbers aren’t just tools—they’re your superpower. When you know them, you’re unstoppable. So, own your numbers, embrace them, and never let anyone underestimate what you can achieve.

With financial knowledge comes confidence, and with confidence comes power. The world is waiting for what female founders can achieve—one number at a time.

About the author

Rebecca Sutherland is an investor and entrepreneur with a passion for turning overlooked businesses into market leaders. As the Founder of Aluminium Fire Systems, she has built a reputation for reshaping industries by transforming “boring” businesses into opportunities for growth. Rebecca specialises in identifying potential where others see roadblocks, driving profitability through innovative solutions and strategic direction.

With a strong focus on business acquisitions and turnarounds, Rebecca doesn’t just invest in companies—she redefines what’s possible. Her ventures, including PITCHINVEST and Harbar Six Limited, are dedicated to fueling the rise of founders who refuse to play by the old rules. She’s on a mission to back visionary leaders who challenge assumptions and disrupt the status quo in their industries.

Originally from Birmingham, Rebecca’s reach extends across international borders connecting growth-oriented businesses with the resources they need to thrive. Her unique ability to bring investors and entrepreneurs together has enabled countless ventures to achieve success on their own terms.

For Rebecca, it’s about more than just the bottom line. She believes in empowering teams, fostering creativity, and ensuring that people—not just profits—are at the heart of every business. Whether she’s guiding emerging leaders, scaling businesses, or investing in disruptive ideas, her commitment to shaping the future of UK business is undeniable.

With a growing community of 10,000+ followers, Rebecca is leading the charge for founders who are ready to break boundaries and turn their bold visions into reality.