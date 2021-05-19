Why your team needs to network and how to motivate them to get going

Many people shudder just on hearing the word ‘networking’ and indeed very few people genuinely love it.

However, in most service businesses in particular, it is essential that client facing individuals are confident and skilled enough to get to know people in the marketplace. This is predominantly done at events both in person and online. Without understanding fully why networking is important and how to do it well, the danger is that people either avoid it or they go for a short period, don’t make a lot of effort yet feel they have ‘ticked the networking box’.

Once people start going to some events, they hear about others, which are often unadvertised and if they build the right relationships they are more likely to get invited to those which are often the real gems.

Top 5 reasons to give your team to network

In a service business, it is the people that differentiate the business or firm, therefore they need to be visible to the market. The more people you have known and able to build relationships with potential clients and referrers, the better. Never mind new business, often individuals get invited to events by clients, they need to have the skills to navigate those well and get to know more people within the client. It builds their confidence interacting with others and getting used to speaking about the business they work for and their role in it – this confidence will roll over to benefit other areas of their work. It is not good for a business to rely on just a few people to build the reputation of the company or firm, what happens when they leave/retire? Also, if it is just the more senior people then the market doesn’t get to see the diversity of people who work for the organisation. The individuals will learn more about the market place they are in, related/peripheral ones and those they serve if they go out and engage with people which can shape their work and help them service clients better.

Helping your team get started

Rather than make it just another task to do, make sure individuals are aware of the benefits – for them personally, as well as the organisation. This article from Forbes explains the personal benefits really well.

and find what suits them including type of event, format and time of day. Make sure they are equipped with networking skills – considering the impact they have on others, how to build rapport and what to do after a networking event. This will help them network positively and give them confidence too.

Networking shouldn’t be seen as a ‘dark art’ that only a few can master and can only be done well by certain personalities (although there is no doubt some personality types will find it easier). Which members of your team would you like to be networking? How can you support them to start developing their network?

