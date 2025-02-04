World Cancer Day | Evolving cancer care and inconsistencies worldwide necessitate new approach from global employers

With World Cancer Day taking place today, Tuesday 4 February 2025, Towergate Employee Benefits is alerting global employers to the different and evolving approaches to cancer care around the world and advising employers that they must adapt support.

Sarah Dennis, head of international at Towergate Employee Benefits, says:

“There is an ever-increasing variety of diagnostic tests being delivered around the world, now more frequently including genetic testing too. However, there is far from an equal offering on a global basis, so employers must make sure the support they provide levels up any gaps.”

Employers must be aware of what the figures really mean

According to the World Health Organisation, new cancer cases are predicted to increase by 77% by 20501. However, figures show that in many countries survival rates are better than ever before2. This is thought to be as much down to a rise in screening and early diagnosis as it is to new and improved treatments.

Different approaches to screening

In some countries, like the UK, there are national screening programmes but provision of screening differs from country to country. For example, Albania, Singapore, Rwanda, Quatar and Kenya provide cervical cancer screening, but Tanzania and Pakistan do not4. It is therefore important for employers to take expert advice on the provision in each country where they have people deployed, taking into consideration what is already available, so that they can ensure the right level of support is in place, and don’t over- or under-provide.

Sarah Dennis explains:

“There are different approaches to cancer care around the world, and employers need to be aware of these. Some countries have much more advanced methods of diagnosis and treatment. So employers must consider what level of care their employees might receive, or expect, depending upon where they are deployed and make sure this addresses any disparities from country to country.”

Not all risks are equal so support must be flexible

Incidences of cancer, and survival rates, differ around the globe but are not as intrinsically linked as employers may assume. For instance, while Australia and New Zealand have the highest incidence rates of all cancers, these are not reflected in the mortality rates there. Whereas Polynesia has a significantly lower cancer incidence rate but the highest cancer mortality rate in the world3. So employers must look at both incidence and mortality separately and, with such varying circumstances, it is vital that all employees are covered to ensure access to both diagnosis and treatment.

Employers must offer appropriate support

Cancer is one of the most common reasons why employees turn to their private medical care, and global employers in particular need to ensure that the right support is in place and that this is kept up to date with the advances and changes in diagnosis and treatment.

Employers should also look to make support holistic, extending it to encapsulate the mental wellbeing of employees. This can be especially important for overseas employees who may not have the same support networks around them as employees based in the UK.

Sarah Dennis concludes: