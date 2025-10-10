World Mental Health Day 2025 highlights crisis support

World Mental Health Day is a chance to pause and really think about how we are doing. Our mental health touches every part of daily life, from the way we get through a tough day at work to how we show up for friends and family.

It shapes the small moments of joy as much as the harder ones. Yet it is often something we push aside until it feels too heavy to ignore.

World Mental Health Day falls on 10 October each year.

Theme for 2025

The official theme for 2025 is Access to services, mental health in catastrophes and emergencies. This theme highlights how people should be able to reach mental health support even under crisis conditions, whether during natural disasters, conflicts or major emergencies.

Why mental health matters

Good mental health gives us the space to cope with stress, make decisions with clarity and build healthy relationships. When it is neglected, small worries can grow into larger struggles that affect work, family and physical health. Talking openly about mental health reduces stigma and helps people see that they are not alone in their experiences.

Breaking the silence

Many people still find it difficult to share how they are feeling. Fear of being judged or dismissed can keep problems hidden. By encouraging honest conversations, we show others that their feelings are valid. Whether it is a chat with a friend, a supportive message to a colleague or a wider community initiative, every small step helps create a culture where it is safe to speak up.

Support in the workplace

Workplaces play a big role in how people experience and manage mental health. Simple actions like offering flexible working hours, training managers to spot signs of stress or providing access to counselling can make a real difference. Creating an environment where people feel seen and supported allows them to thrive both personally and professionally.

Taking care of ourselves

World Mental Health Day is also a reminder to look inward. Checking in with ourselves is just as important as supporting others. This could be as simple as taking a walk, setting boundaries with work or practising mindfulness. Small acts of self care build resilience over time and remind us that we deserve the same kindness we often extend to others.

A shared responsibility

Mental health is not just a personal issue, it is a shared responsibility. Communities, schools, employers and governments all have a role in ensuring people have access to the support they need. Together, we can make mental health a priority and work towards a future where help is accessible and stigma no longer holds people back.

Moving forward

World Mental Health Day is not about one day of awareness but about sparking ongoing action. It is about shifting attitudes and building systems that protect and nurture our wellbeing. By listening, supporting and caring for one another, we can create a world where mental health is valued as much as physical health.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here are some UK services and helplines you can turn to:

Samaritans – 116 123 (free to call, 24 hours/day)

Shout – text SHOUT to 85258 (free 24/7 confidential text support)

Mind helplines and local services

SANEline – 0300 304 7000 (operates in the evenings)

National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK – 0800 689 5652

CALM (for ages 15+) – 0800 58 58 58