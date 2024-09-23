Assessing company culture | How to find your perfect match

By Amanda Augustine, careers expert at TopCV

Company culture is becoming an increasingly important priority for all of us, with 45% of UK employees ranking it as the most important factor when looking for a new job.

This mirrors earlier research carried out by TopCV in which professionals said that culture would beat considerations such as ‘salary and bonus’, ‘location’ and ‘day-to-day work’.

To secure the best talent, companies have to work harder to demonstrate how they are going above and beyond to create a positive working environment. As a candidate, you must play your part and carry out sufficient due diligence to ascertain if a company is as good as they say they are.

Here, Amanda Augustine, careers expert at TopCV, outlines some of the steps professionals can take to make sure that their next employer is the right cultural fit.

What matters to you?

Before you can evaluate a potential employer, you first need to identify the factors that make up organisational culture and what’s most important to you. This is especially significant as workplaces continue to evolve and perks change. Hybrid working, for example, which we once felt there was no return from, is no longer a given, with Amazon the latest company to end hybrid work completely. Depending on your outlook and priorities, this type of workplace policy may be a pro or a con. For some, the lack of flexibility may be a dealbreaker whereas others, fed up with paying the ‘hybrid coordination tax’, may welcome the opportunity to rebuild team bonds. Start by building a shortlist of the values, beliefs and behaviours you would like to see – whether that’s a focus on career progression or family-friendly policies, for example.

Do your research

The ‘About Us’ and ‘Careers’ sections of a company’s corporate website should be your first stop for insight into their purpose and mission. Look for clues that can help you gauge the tone and personality of the company and its style of working. For example, are the team pictures traditional black-and-white headshots where everyone is in business attire? Is there humour when describing the company or is the language very formal? Also look out for videos, employee testimonials and social media accounts that are dedicated to the company’s recruiting efforts. These can help you assess the corporate culture and decide if the company’s values align with your own.

Review sites such as Glassdoor can also be a great way to access a first-hand account from employees who have had a direct experience. Focus on the reviews that have been written in recent months so you’re getting an accurate picture of what company life is like now. You may also consider looking at LinkedIn, and other professional networks, to see if you have any connections who have worked at that company or recently left.

Treat each interview as a two-way street

Finally, the interview process is a great opportunity to lift the lid on a company’s values. It’s important to remember that you’re both trying to work out if you’re compatible and that means you can ask some questions in return to better understand the company and its people. These could include the following:

What has been the biggest challenge your organisation has faced in the last 12 months and how did the company respond?

What is your favourite part about working for this company?

What personalities tend to be successful here?

How would you describe the company culture in only three words, and why?

How does the company recognise employee successes?

What’s one thing that’s integral to the company’s success that an outsider wouldn’t know?

(If working remotely / hybrid) how does your team stay connected?

If your interview takes place on company property, take subtle note of your surroundings for clues about the company culture. For instance, how was the office decorated and the workspaces arranged? Did employees have pictures or other personal items on their desks, or were their workspaces pretty barren? Did people appear to be working through their lunches or leaving the office to eat?

Also, reflect on how the interview process was managed. Were you given a choice of dates and sufficient time to prepare or did they constantly change arrangements at the last minute? Was the hiring manager on time for the interview? Did they seem present and engaged? What types of questions did they ask? This often comes down to gut feelings and trusting your instinct about how a situation is managed.

By following these steps, you can get closer to determining whether a particular job opportunity is a good match for your values, personality and preferred work style. And finding the perfect fit means you can remain motivated, inspired and happy.

About the author