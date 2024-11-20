Deloitte’s global report on women at work | Key findings for 2024

Deloitte’s “Women @ Work: A Global Outlook 2024” report delves into the experiences of 5,000 women across ten countries, shedding light on the challenges they face in the workplace and beyond.

This fourth annual survey highlights persistent issues such as rising stress levels, inadequate mental health support and the disproportionate share of domestic responsibilities shouldered by women. Despite some improvements, the findings underscore the need for continued efforts to create inclusive and supportive work environments.

Key findings

Escalating stress and mental health concerns

Half of the women surveyed reported increased stress levels compared to the previous year. A similar proportion expressed concern about their mental health. Many women feel uncomfortable discussing mental health at work, fearing negative career repercussions. This reluctance is compounded by a lack of adequate support from employers.

Health challenges and workplace stigma

Over a quarter of respondents experience health issues related to menstruation, menopause or fertility. Many choose to work through pain or discomfort rather than take time off. This decision is often influenced by concerns about career impact and a workplace culture that discourages open discussion of such topics.

Domestic responsibilities and career impact

Women continue to bear the brunt of household duties, including childcare and caring for other adults. This is true even for those who are the primary earners. This imbalance affects their mental health and career progression. The lack of affordable childcare options forces some women to consider reducing their working hours or leaving their jobs altogether.

Hybrid work experiences and return-to-office policies

While some women report improved experiences with hybrid working, challenges remain. Issues such as exclusion from meetings and a lack of flexibility persist. Recent return-to-office mandates have negatively impacted mental health and productivity for some women. These policies have led to requests for reduced working hours and, in some cases, relocation.

Safety concerns and non-inclusive behaviours

Nearly half of the respondents expressed concerns about their safety at work or while commuting. Incidents of harassment and microaggressions remain prevalent. A significant number of women have experienced inappropriate comments or actions from senior colleagues. Many do not report these behaviours due to fear of retaliation or a belief that no action will be taken.

Employer commitment to gender equality

Only one in ten women believe their employer is taking concrete steps towards gender equality. A mere quarter sees a gender-diverse leadership team within their organisation. While 75% of women aspire to senior leadership roles, 25% do not. The primary reason cited is a workplace culture that does not support their advancement.

Conclusion

The “Women @ Work: A Global Outlook 2024” report paints a sobering picture of the challenges women continue to face in the workplace. Rising stress levels, health concerns and disproportionate domestic responsibilities hinder their career progression and wellbeing. Safety concerns and non-inclusive behaviours further exacerbate these issues. The report calls on employers to take meaningful action to address these challenges. Creating inclusive cultures, providing adequate mental health support and implementing flexible working arrangements are essential steps. By doing so, organisations can foster environments where women can thrive and contribute fully to the workforce.