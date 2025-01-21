Finding your feet | Returning to work after a career break

Returning to work after a career break can be both refreshing and daunting. Life often takes unexpected turns and stepping away from your career might have been a choice or something out of your hands.

Whether you’ve been raising a family, dealing with personal challenges or pursuing other passions, returning to the workforce can feel overwhelming.

You may feel uncertain about how things have changed during your time away. Technology evolves, industries shift and trends move forward. However, your time away doesn’t take away your skills or experience. The journey back to work doesn’t have to be rushed or intimidating. It’s about understanding your strengths and exploring opportunities with a clear mindset.

Reflect on your time away

Before diving into the job market, take some time to reflect on your experiences. Think about the skills you’ve gained during your break. Managing a household, volunteering, freelancing or even hobbies can build valuable skills like organisation, communication and time management.

Write down your strengths and experiences. This helps when you’re crafting your CV or preparing for interviews. It’s an opportunity to see the value you bring to the table.

Refresh your skills

If you’ve been out of work for some time, it’s natural to want to brush up on certain areas. Online courses, workshops and webinars offer an excellent way to update your knowledge. Platforms like LinkedIn Learning and Coursera provide a variety of options, whether you want to sharpen technical skills or develop leadership capabilities.

Networking events and industry meetups are another great way to catch up on trends and connect with others in your field. You can gain insight and discover potential opportunities.

Tailor your CV and cover letter

Your CV should highlight your skills and achievements. Address your career break in a simple, positive way and focus on what you’ve achieved both during and before your time away. Use a professional summary to showcase who you are and your readiness to return to work.

In your cover letter, briefly explain the break while focusing on your excitement to re-enter the workforce. Share how your experiences have prepared you for this new chapter.

Start small and build momentum

If jumping into a full-time role feels overwhelming, consider part-time work, temporary positions or freelance projects. These options allow you to rebuild confidence while gaining recent experience.

Returnship programmes or internships are another option. These are designed to support individuals re-entering the workforce, offering structured opportunities to refresh your skills in a professional setting.

Tap into your network

Reach out to former colleagues, friends, or professional contacts. Let them know you’re looking for work and ask for advice or recommendations. Networking is often the best way to hear about opportunities.

Social media platforms, particularly LinkedIn, are also helpful for reconnecting with people and showcasing your expertise. Update your profile, share industry content and engage with your network.

Build your confidence

Returning to work can feel intimidating, especially if self-doubt starts to creep in. Consider working with a career coach or joining a support group for those re-entering the workforce. Surrounding yourself with support can boost your confidence and remind you of your capabilities.

Look after your wellbeing

Job hunting can be exhausting. Break it into manageable steps and take time to recharge when needed. Prioritising your mental and physical health is just as important as preparing for interviews or updating your CV.

Celebrate progress, no matter how small. Every application sent or conversation started is a step forward. Keep your goals in focus and stay motivated.

Takeaway

Returning to work after a long break is a process of rediscovery and growth. Your skills and experiences are valuable, and many employers value dedication and adaptability. Focus on refreshing your skills, building confidence and finding opportunities that match your strengths. The right role is out there waiting for you.