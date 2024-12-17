Get paid what you’re worth & move up

If you’re feeling stuck in your career, you’re not alone. Many of us start to wonder if we’re being paid fairly or if there’s a way to climb the ladder and secure that long-awaited promotion.

It’s normal to question where you stand. The truth is, knowing what the average salary is and understanding how to move up in your role are crucial steps in creating the career you want.

Let’s face it. Asking for a promotion or a pay rise can feel daunting. The thought of putting yourself out there, risking rejection and trying to prove your worth can be overwhelming. But remember, nothing ventured, nothing gained or in the word of Del Boy “He who dares, wins”. Opportunities often come to those who ask.

In the UK, the average annual salary in 2024 is approximately £33,000. It’s worth noting that this figure can vary greatly depending on your industry, role and location. Knowing this baseline can give you a good idea of where you stand and how much room there is for growth.

Assess where you stand

Start by doing a little homework. Research the average salary for your role in your area. Websites like Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and Payscale are great tools for this. Speak to people in your industry if you feel comfortable. The more informed you are, the better equipped you’ll be to have that conversation with your manager.

Once you know where you stand, reflect on your contributions to your workplace. Think about the projects you’ve led, the targets you’ve hit, and the value you’ve brought to the team. This is your time to shine. Having concrete examples to hand will make it much easier to explain why you deserve that promotion.

Build relationships and network

Getting ahead isn’t just about what you know. It’s also about who you know. Make an effort to build strong relationships with colleagues and managers. Networking doesn’t have to be intimidating. Start small by connecting with people within your organisation. Attend work events or get involved in projects that expose you to others in your field.

People are more likely to advocate for you if they know you and have seen the quality of your work. A strong professional network can also help you spot opportunities and gain valuable advice.

Be proactive and seek feedback

Don’t wait for someone else to notice your hard work. Be proactive in sharing your achievements and letting your manager know about your career goals. Set up a one-to-one meeting to discuss your progression and ask for honest feedback.

Constructive criticism can help you identify areas for improvement. It also shows that you’re open to growth and committed to doing your best. Use this feedback to create a plan. Focus on building the skills and experience needed to reach the next level.

Invest in personal development

Continuous learning is a key factor in career progression. Whether it’s taking a course, attending workshops or gaining a new certification, investing in yourself pays off. This not only improves your skills but also demonstrates your ambition and dedication.

Personal development doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Many organisations offer in-house training or support for further education. Explore these options and don’t hesitate to ask if they’re available to you.

Have the conversation

When you feel ready, it’s time to make your move. Approach your manager with confidence and a clear plan. Start by explaining why you’re having the discussion. Share your accomplishments and the value you bring to the team.

Discuss how you’ve grown in your role and why you’re ready for more responsibility. If you’ve researched salaries, mention the average salary for similar roles and explain why you believe a promotion or pay rise is fair.

Keep the tone positive and professional. Remember, this is a negotiation. Be prepared for questions and, potentially, a no. If that happens, ask for a roadmap to get to where you want to be.

Takeaway

Getting a promotion and earning an average salary or more isn’t out of reach. The key is preparation, persistence, and showing your worth. Know where you stand, build strong relationships and take charge of your development.

When the time comes to have the conversation, approach it with confidence. Whether it’s a yes, no, or not yet, each step brings you closer to your goals. Keep pushing forward and trust in your ability to succeed.