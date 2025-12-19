Looking back on 2025 & the progress we built together

The year brought 102 events and welcomed 7,249 attendees across the combined WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen community. More than 150,000 women were reached through programmes, events and content which shows the scale of involvement across 2025.

The close of the year brings a natural pause that helps everyone take in the ground covered together. Many moments carried meaning because every event, programme and shared story strengthened connection across the community. This momentum continues to guide what comes next.

A year shaped through connection, learning and shared goals

Events started in the very beginning of 2025 and each one offered something distinct. The early months focused on planning, goal setting and creating spaces where people could come together to share direction and intent for the year ahead. These sessions helped set priorities and encouraged people to engage with the community from the outset.

Gender Networks events ran throughout the year, hosted across organisations and supported by partners including Accenture. These sessions created space for cross industry conversation, shared learning and collaboration, helping networks strengthen relationships and exchange insight.

Knit events also featured across the calendar, offering opportunities for people to connect in more informal settings while still focusing on professional growth and shared experience.

Learning and career development across the year

Career development remained a strong theme throughout 2025. CityCV delivered a series of career focused webinars that supported practical progression and confidence at different stages of working life. These sessions were complemented by the Talent Accelerator which provided targeted development support and helped participants focus on next steps with clarity and purpose.

Knowledge Sharing Day, delivered jointly by WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen, brought emerging talent together for collaborative learning. The day created space for shared insight, open discussion and practical takeaways that supported both confidence and capability.

Community connection and reflection outside main programmes

Early in the year WeAreTheCity and partners welcomed award winners to a career strategy workshop hosted by Nomura which focused on planning goals and next steps. Later the Rising Stars and TechWomen100 community reconnected at Wagtails where people shared stories of progression and supported each other’s networks. Themis20 winners also came together for a day of connection, reflection and future focus which helped reinforce long term goals and sustained community engagement.

Recognising talent and progress

Rising Stars remained a key moment in the year, celebrating individuals making an impact across their roles and industries. The Rising Stars shortlists highlighted a wide range of talent and experience, offering visibility and recognition that supported confidence and momentum across the community.

Further milestones across 2025

The EA and PA Breakfast provided a focused space for learning and conversation, bringing together professionals to explore development within supportive peer settings. The Connect Evening at Aviary encouraged people to reflect on the year, reconnect with the community and strengthen relationships built across events.

Across the year, £15,000 was raised for charity through community activity that formed naturally around events.

Looking towards a new chapter

The year brought progress made possible through shared commitment, open conversation and practical support. Learning feels more accessible when people feel comfortable asking questions and trying new approaches, and that spirit sits at the heart of WeAreTheCity.

As the next chapter begins, events will open, the community will share stories and connections will continue to grow. Everything built across 2025 becomes the foundation for what follows, with the community remaining firmly at the centre of that journey.