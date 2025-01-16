How secure base coaching and mentoring can boost your career

By Rev. Dr Susan Goldsworthy

In today’s complex and rapidly changing world, executives report increasing stress and anxiety caused by challenging market conditions and feelings of uncertainty, instability and powerlessness.

A core strategy for enabling people to operate under stress and still ‘play to thrive’ is to apply the secure base approach which fosters self-awareness, agency, and authentic human connection—qualities often labelled as “soft skills,” but which are, reality, among the hardest and most transformative to master.

Whilst coaching and mentoring are two different approaches, both hold in common the desire to support others in unleashing their potential which is exactly the purpose of the secure base concept. Secure bases inspire trust, help others to take calculated risks, and nurture others’ growth by creating a psychologically safe space. In the words of CEO, Senior Executive Coach and Board Member, Angelica Adamski,

“To truly thrive, we must care for others with genuine compassion, dare to step beyond our comfort zones in pursuit of growth, and share our resources generously. By doing so, we build more connected and supportive relationships, unlocking our clients’ potential and bringing out their best.”

By integrating secure base coaching into their leadership journey, executives can:

Enhance self-awareness to recognise strengths, blind spots, and areas for improvement. Cultivate agency by taking ownership of decisions and charting their own career paths. Foster authentic connections that lead to deeper, more meaningful professional and personal relationships.

The Power of Self-Awareness

Self-awareness is the cornerstone of effective leadership. Yet, it is often overlooked in the rush to achieve external goals. We spend so much time ‘doing’ that we can forget about the ‘being’ that informs the way we go about our lives. Secure base coaching encourages executives to pause and reflect on their emotions, behaviours, and motivations. Through increased awareness, they can then address any limiting beliefs or patterns that may be holding them back. A reflective practice fosters a deeper understanding of how executives show up in the world and how they can better align their actions with their values.

Agency: Owning Your Career Trajectory

Agency is the ability to act independently, make decisions, and shape one’s life and career. For many women, societal norms and internalised beliefs can act as barriers to the agency, leading to self-limiting behaviours such as hesitating to advocate for a promotion or feeling unworthy of a seat at the table. Secure bases challenge these limitations by holding up a mirror to help others see their potential. Through constructive feedback and consistent encouragement, executives are empowered to set ambitious but achievable goals navigate office politics with integrity and advocate for themselves with clarity and conviction.

Authentic Human Connection: The Key to a Thriving Network

In the corporate world, networking often feels transactional; an exchange of business cards or LinkedIn connections. However, authentic human connection goes beyond superficial interactions. It involves empathy, active listening, and genuine interest in others. Secure base coaching emphasises the value of these deep connections, which are critical for building trust and influence. Executives who prioritise authentic relationships are better positioned to build loyal, collaborative teams, gain sponsors and allies who advocate for their advancement, and create a support system that sustains them during challenging times.

Why Soft Skills Are the Hard Skills

In business, there is often a disproportionate emphasis on technical expertise, key performance indicators (KPIs), and other measurable outcomes. While these are undoubtedly important, they represent only part of the equation. Leading people—with their diverse personalities, motivations, and emotions—is far more complex than mastering a technical skill. What are rather disparagingly termed ‘soft skills,’ like empathy, emotional intelligence, and communication are often mislabeled as secondary or “easy.” Yet, mastering these skills requires consistent practice, self-discipline, and a willingness to embrace discomfort. Secure base coaching helps executives prioritise these skills, recognising them as the true differentiators of exceptional leadership.

Practical Steps to Get Started: If you are seeking to unleash your own potential, here are five practical steps to begin:

Identify Your Secure Bases: Seek out mentors or coaches who inspire trust and challenge you to grow. Look for individuals who demonstrate both competence and compassion. Invest in Self-Reflection: Set aside time regularly to reflect, with curiosity rather than criticism, on your experiences, emotions, and behaviours. Journaling, meditation, breathwork or discussing these reflections can deepen your self-awareness. Practice Agency: Take small but intentional steps toward owning your career decisions. This might involve setting boundaries, pursuing professional development opportunities, or speaking up in meetings. Nurture Authentic Connections: Approach networking with a mindset of curiosity and generosity. Focus on building genuine relationships rather than collecting contacts. Prioritise ‘Soft Skills’ Development: Work on enhancing skills like communication, empathy, and emotional intelligence. Consider seeking feedback from colleagues or engaging in leadership training programs.

The Ripple Effect of a Secure Base Approach: The benefits of secure base coaching and mentoring extend far beyond individual career advancement. As executives embrace self-awareness, agency, and authentic connection, they model these qualities for their teams and peers. This creates a ripple effect, fostering a more inclusive, empathetic, innovative and collaborative workplace culture.

In the words of ROBECO CEO, Karin Van Baardwijk,

“I strongly believe high-performance is a combination of results and the right behaviours creating these results. To unlock the potential of people, teams and organisations, the combination of Caring, Daring and Sharing are equally important. That’s why we invest in all our colleagues, focussed on these three core behaviours. And since we are keen to create lasting impact, our approach is leader-led supported by a network of trained internal ambassadors.”

Moreover, the secure base approach can inspire a new generation of leaders. By being a secure base for others, we ‘pay forward’ the support we’ve received, creating a virtuous cycle of growth, connection and empowerment. Together, through both being and having secure bases, we can strive to have a positive impact on both our organisations and the world.

About the author