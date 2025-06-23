Themis20 Winners Reunion | A Day of Connection, Reflection & Future Focus 

On 13 November 2024, we proudly launched Themis20 a celebration of 20 inspirational women in law, developed in partnership with Norton Rose Fulbright and WeAreTheCity.

This carefully curated list recognises exceptional women who are not only excelling in their legal careers but also driving real, lasting change across the legal sector. These trailblazers are powerful advocates for gender equality and inclusion, committed to mentoring others, championing diverse talent and shaping a profession that reflects the society it serves. The Themis20 honours both established leaders and rising stars, women who are making an impact today and paving the way for the future of law.

To continue building on the momentum of this amazing community, we were delighted to host the Themis20 Winners Reunion Lunch on Wednesday 18 June 2025, generously hosted by our founding partners, Norton Rose Fulbright, at their London offices.

This uplifting event brought together a dynamic group of female leaders in law for an afternoon of conversation, collaboration and community. Set against the stunning backdrop of the London skyline, the lunch began with a warm welcome from Kate Evans, Chief People Officer at Norton Rose Fulbright, followed by reflections from Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO of WeAreTheCity.

The event continued with an engaging roundtable lunch, giving attendees the opportunity to reconnect, share updates and explore opportunities for future collaboration and collective impact. The atmosphere was filled with meaningful dialogue, mutual support and a shared commitment to driving progress for women in law.

We extend our thanks to the team at Norton Rose Fulbright for their outstanding hospitality and continued dedication to supporting inclusion and championing women in the legal profession.

A special thank you also goes to our esteemed guests who joined us for the occasion, your insights and contributions continue to enrich and inspire the Themis20 community.