Inspirational Woman: Anna Middleton | Leading Dental Hygienist, Therapist & Founder, London Hygienist

I am 35 years old, half Russian/half English. I am a dental hygienist and therapist and the founder of ‘London Hygienist’ which is my independent dental business I founded to change the way oral health care is delivered to the public and improve access to dental services.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, I actually studied sound engineering and music technology at college before becoming a dental nurse. When I started I didn’t even know what a hygienist was until I started nursing with one. Working with her is what then prompted me to pursue a career as a hygienist. I also never planned to become a dental therapist – this is what I did during lockdown – a top up degree at the University of Essex. Even creating ‘London Hygienist’ didn’t truly come to life until after I qualified as a hygienist in 2017.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I didn’t have the required A Levels to get into university to become a hygienist but I didn’t let it stop me from applying. I poured every bit of my heart and life experience into my personal statement and ended up getting offered 2 places in the end. Finding my feet after I qualified in the professional world was challenging too and I felt isolated and unfulfilled but I overcame that when I started building my business.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

This weekend I held my first ever in-person 1 day course called ‘Thrive’ for hygienists and therapists. It is something I have wanted to do for sometime but let my own limiting belief factors hold me back – until now. The course was designed to share my journey of how I build my business and inspire others who may wish to pursue a similar route.