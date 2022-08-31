Inspirational Woman: Anna Middleton | Leading Dental Hygienist, Therapist & Founder, London Hygienist

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?
Constant self development and always working with purpose. Even when I have hard days I go back to my company / personal promise and remind myself why I started all of this.
How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?
I think it’s been one of the most important things I have had on my journey. I have a mixture of professional but also personal people I turn to for help and advice. It’s something I think I would like to do more of for others and partly why I created my course too. I have an open door policy at work and regularly have students and qualified clinicians come to spend the day with me.
If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?
Interestingly, I work in a very female dominated job role where there are more female hygienists/therapists than male. However, this is changing which is fantastic and I even had 2 male delegates on my course. I personally feel that focusing on the results, rather than the person, is the fastest way to accelerate change, along with fair play = fair pay.
If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?
I wish I stood up for myself more when I was faced with some tough encounters. I worked for someone who wasn’t very pleasant and looking back I should never have let myself be treated in that manner and nor would I ever want someone else to experience that.
What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?
I currently run my business out of 2 busy clinics in London and my next move is to finish up my business plan to then open my very own clinic.