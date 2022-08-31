0.8% of VC funding afforded to female led businesses – how can we change the disparity?

Karen Holden wants to help these businesses grow and if we can help change the dynamics and work with our strengths this is what I want to be doing. I set up the www.femalefoundersgrowth.com program to do just this – not just investment, but professional advice, support and bringing partners to the table that have a genuine desire to help female founders.

Do women need a gender specific program?

We want to encourage equality, so we need to change who is in the room; improve the confidence of women so by brining partners men and women into the program who are proactive about female founders this starts everyone on an inclusive planning ground. A safe and proactive environment means they can thrive and be ready if a VC tries to later knock them back. The topics will largely be the same, but we know women, by in large, are not the same risk-takers, but are equally as dynamic so talks and advice are pitched around exactly their profiles. There are also topics that can be a taboo but are essential for women to thrive from being a working mum, to holistic needs, to confidence boosts required.

Is it all about the money?

As a woman running my own business, I have seen many ups and down in establishing and scaling my business. I advise thousands of businesses getting ready to start, scale and seek investment right up until they exit or sell. It is never easy and there are always ups and downs, but the market is vibrant right now; investors are keen to enter the UK market and female founders are seeing more active interest than ever before.

Fundraising for many businesses is vital so being prepared is likewise the key. No more so for start-up technology companies who burn through a considerable amount of money, especially when pre-revenue. As such getting investment is essential, but being prepared for the deal, having robust contracts, good tax structuring advice, watching cashflow and projections is equally as important as the pitch and end game.

So, what are the key considerations when trying to raise capital for your business.