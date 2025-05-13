Quester Therapies Offers Holistic Support for Children’s Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental Health Awareness Week (13–19 May 2025), Quester Therapies is highlighting its comprehensive, child-centred approach to supporting young people’s mental health. With 95% of UK school staff reporting increased pupil anxiety, 86% noting a rise in low self-esteem, and three in four UK parents concerned about their child’s emotional and mental wellbeing (NSPCC), the need for effective, personalised support has never been more urgent.

Quester Therapies, based in Berkshire and available online nationwide, offers a range of holistic services tailored to children and teenagers experiencing emotional, behavioural, and learning difficulties. These services include neuro-developmental programmes, auditory therapy, nutritional support, hypnotherapy, kinesiology techniques, and the newly launched Blueprint Kinesiology – an innovative genetic and energy-based approach to identifying the root causes of symptoms such as anxiety, fatigue, and emotional reactivity.

“Our goal is to empower children by addressing the root causes of their challenges,” says AnneMarie Smellie, founder of Quester Therapies. “With Blueprint Kinesiology, we now have the ability to go even deeper – identifying how genetics, nutrition, and neurotransmitters influence their emotional and cognitive wellbeing.”

Using non-invasive genetic testing to identify SNPs (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms), Blueprint Kinesiology uncovers how a child’s system is wired to function – revealing the best ways to support them. This insight is combined with kinesiology to create a personalised plan that addresses emotional, physical, and energetic imbalances.

Alongside Blueprint Kinesiology, the clinic’s neuro-developmental programme helps integrate retained primitive reflexes that may hinder focus and learning. Auditory therapy, based on Dr. Guy Berard’s protocols, enhances sound processing and attention, while nutritional therapy addresses underlying contributors to mood, energy, and behaviour.

Recently named ‘Holistic Therapy Service of the Year 2024/25’ in Berkshire, Quester Therapies continues to lead the way in integrative child health. With flexible in-person and remote programmes, support is accessible to families across the UK.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which this year highlights the importance of community in building mental wellbeing, Quester Therapies invites parents, educators, and professionals to explore a more complete way to support children’s emotional health.

Free 15-minute consultations are available to help families find the right support pathway.

About Quester Therapies

Quester Therapies is a holistic clinic based in Berkshire, UK, offering personalised support for children and teenagers with emotional, behavioural, and learning challenges. Services include neuro-developmental therapy, auditory integration, nutritional therapy, hypnotherapy, kinesiology, and genetic insight, making it one of the most comprehensive family support services in the country.

About AnneMarie Smellie

AnneMarie Smellie is a holistic therapist, kinesiology practitioner, and founder of Quester Therapies. With over 20 years of experience and a deep passion for helping children and adults thrive, she brings together science, energy medicine, and compassionate care in every session. She is also a mother of four and a guest speaker at the TES SEND Show 2025, the UK’s leading special educational needs and disabilities conference.

