The exhaustion of being always online

It can feel like the world never switches off. Phones going off, emails land at all hours and messages demand replies even when you are supposed to be resting.

Being constantly connected has its advantages, but it also comes with a price. The idea that we must always be reachable has created a culture where downtime is rare, and that has consequences for our wellbeing.

Why constant availability feels normal

Technology has blurred the lines between work and personal life. The phone in your pocket is no longer just for calls. It is also your office, your social calendar and your newsfeed. Employers, friends and even strangers can expect quick responses because they know you are online. Over time, this expectation becomes normal, and many people feel guilty if they do not reply right away.

The impact on mental health

Being always available puts pressure on the brain. Without time to rest, stress builds and concentration suffers. Sleep is often affected, as many people check their phones late at night or first thing in the morning. This constant alertness can leave you feeling drained and anxious, with little room to recover before the next notification arrives.

Relationships under strain

Availability online does not always mean connection in real life. When you are glued to your phone or laptop, it is harder to give full attention to family or friends. Simple moments, like a meal or a walk, can be interrupted by emails or alerts. Over time, this can weaken relationships and create frustration, as loved ones feel overlooked.

Setting boundaries that work

It is possible to break free from the pressure of being always available. Small changes can make a difference. Turning off notifications outside working hours, setting clear expectations with colleagues, or creating phone-free zones at home are steps that restore balance. It is not about cutting out technology, but about making it work for you instead of the other way round.

A healthier way forward

Being connected has many benefits, but it should not come at the cost of your health and relationships. Recognising that rest is just as important as productivity can help reset the culture of constant availability. By protecting your time and attention, you give yourself space to recharge, rest, think clearly and truly connect with the people who matter.