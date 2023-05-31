Here are 10 easy exercise routines that you can incorporate into your lifestyle:

Walking or Jogging: Walking and jogging are simple yet effective exercises that can be done almost anywhere. Incorporate them into your daily routine by walking or jogging to work, running errands on foot, or taking regular casual walks. Cycling: Cycling is a low-impact exercise that is both enjoyable and environmentally friendly. Consider commuting by bike or going on cycling trips to explore your surroundings while getting a good workout. Hiking: Hiking allows you to connect with nature while engaging in a cardiovascular workout. Find local walk routes or plan weekend hikes to immerse yourself in the outdoors. Bodyweight Exercises: Bodyweight exercises, such as squats, push-ups, lunges, and planks, require no equipment and can be done at home or in a park, even during your lunch hour. They build strength and endurance while utilising your own body weight as resistance. Yoga: Yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to improve flexibility, strength, and mental well-being. Find a yoga class or follow online tutorials to incorporate this sustainable exercise into your routine. Swimming: Swimming is a full-body workout that is easy on the joints. Look for community pools, lakes, or oceans where you can swim responsibly and enjoy the benefits of this low-impact exercise. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest or lower intensity. These workouts are time-efficient and can be done at home, incorporating exercises like jumping jacks, burpees, and mountain climbers. Dance: Dancing is a fun and sustainable exercise that can be enjoyed alone or in a group. Join a dance class or follow along with online tutorials to improve your coordination, flexibility, and cardiovascular fitness. If you can’t find a class, you can always dance at home listening to your favourite tunes. Functional Training: Functional training focuses on exercises that mimic movements you use in everyday life, such as lifting, pushing, and pulling. It improves overall strength, stability, and mobility. Incorporate exercises like squats, deadlifts, and kettlebell swings into your routine. Group Fitness Classes: Joining group fitness classes, such as aerobics, Zumba, or boot camps, can provide a fun and motivating environment. Look for local studios or community centres that offer sustainable exercise classes and try out different workouts to keep things interesting. It’s a great way to socialise too.

Remember to consult with a GP/healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Always listen to your body and progress at a pace that feels comfortable for you.

