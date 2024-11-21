Balancing ambition with self-doubt | Stepping into your true potential, even if you doubt how you’re going to get there

By Joanne Grobbelaar

Self-doubt can wear many masks. Have you ever caught yourself downplaying your achievements, attributing your success to luck or outside factors instead of your own talent and hard work? I can definitely say yes to both of those questions.

Maybe you hesitate to share your brilliant ideas in meetings because you’re worried about what others might think. Perfectionism, overthinking and constantly seeking external validation are all telltale signs that self-doubt is trying to take the reins and knock the wind out of your sails.

Being ambitious is a great trait to have. It’s that spark that ignites your dreams and pushes you to achieve amazing things. Research even shows that women enter the workforce with ambition in spades—often even more than men, according to McKinsey & Company.

But then, somewhere between those first exciting steps in a new role and climbing the career ladder, self-doubt often joins the party. It’s like an uninvited guest who starts second-guessing everything, whispering doubts in your ear, and dimming your shine. When you do something for the first time that’s pushing you out of your comfort zone. Self-doubt is a natural part of personal and professional growth and development, but it can be debilitating and have devastating consequences. If this feels familiar, you’re not alone. According to KPMG, 75% of executive women have experienced imposter syndrome, which is often a deeper psychological problem than self-doubt, in the workplace. That’s a lot of ambitious women having “I’m not good enough” thoughts!

When self-doubt strikes

Self-doubt can lead to increased stress and anxiety, cause you to miss out on incredible opportunities, and slowly chip away at your confidence.

The good news is that you can conquer self-doubt and slay those inner voices for good.

You are capable, you are worthy, and you deserve to achieve your wildest dreams. Silencing that inner critic and stepping into your true potential is an inside job. that takes daily practice.

Here’s what that daily practice looks like:

Get Crystal Clear on Your Zone of Genius

You may not know what your zone of genius is, so to help you uncover this ask yourself the following questions:

What are your values?

What truly matters to you?

What kind of impact do you want to make in the world?

When your actions align with your core values you feel more inspired to go after your goals and turn down the volume on your inner critic. You’ll also experience a major confidence boost as you’ll feel more in control of your destiny.

Set goals that excite you, but keep it real. Break down those big dreams into smaller, achievable steps. This will make your journey less daunting and help you celebrate those mini-victories along the way.

Visualise your success like a leader. Close your eyes and imagine yourself achieving your goals. Feel that sense of accomplishment, that surge of pride. This powerful visualisation technique can rewire your brain for success.

Make Self-Belief a Daily Habit

Affirmations need to become your new best friend. Repeat positive statements about your abilities and worth, even if you don’t fully believe them yet. Over time, these affirmations will sink in and start to reshape your self-perception.

Practice gratitude like it’s your job. Take time each day to appreciate your strengths, your accomplishments and the fantastic things in your life. This shifts your focus from lack to abundance and boosts your self-worth.

Stay present. Don’t let your mind wander into the “what ifs” and “should haves.” Mindfulness practices, like meditation and deep breathing, can help you stay grounded in the present moment and quiet those anxious thoughts.

Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Backup

Find a mentor who inspires you, or connect with someone who’s already navigated the path you’re on. Their experience, wisdom and support can be invaluable.

Invest in a kick-ass coach. A coach can provide objective feedback, challenge your limiting beliefs and help you develop strategies to overcome self-doubt. Research by the International Coaching Federation shows that coaching works! It can significantly boost your confidence, and leadership skills and help you achieve your goals.

Find your tribe. Surround yourself with a supportive community of people who understand your struggles and celebrate your wins. Sharing your experiences, fears and dreams with like-minded women can be incredibly empowering.

Think of it like this, you already have the ambition, the skills and the drive to succeed, the external support is simply going to add rocket fuel to your fire, helping you blast past self-doubt and reach for the stars.

Unleash Your Inner Rockstar

You deserve a career and a life that truly lights you up. Don’t let self-doubt dim your shine or hold you back from achieving your dreams. Embrace your ambition, cultivate unwavering self-belief and build a support system that empowers you to rise.

You’ve got this!

