Breaking into finance without a degree

Breaking into the finance industry can feel impossible, especially if you don’t have the typical qualifications.

But fear not, it’s entirely possible to build a successful career in finance without a finance degree or certifications. Here’s how you can make it happen.

Understanding the industry

First, get to know the industry. The finance sector is broad, encompassing areas like banking, investment, insurance and fintech. Each niche has its own set of requirements and expectations. Identify which part of finance interests you the most. This will help you tailor your approach and focus your efforts more effectively.

Build practical experience

Experience is often valued over formal qualifications. Start with entry-level positions that don’t require specific degrees. Roles like administrative assistant, customer service representative or sales positions in financial firms can provide valuable exposure. These jobs allow you to learn on the job and gain insights into how the industry operates.

Learn independently

Educate yourself. There are plenty of online resources available for free or at a low cost. Websites like Coursera and LinkedIn Learning offer courses in finance, accounting and business. Focus on topics like financial markets, investment strategies and basic accounting principles. Reading financial news and publications such as the Financial Times can also keep you informed about the industry.

Develop key skills

Certain skills are crucial in finance. Excel is a must-know tool. Familiarise yourself with its advanced functions and financial modelling capabilities. Analytical thinking, problem-solving, and strong communication skills are equally important. Practice these skills in your current job or through side projects.

Network relentlessly

Networking can open doors. Attend industry events, seminars, and meetups. Join finance-related groups on social media platforms like LinkedIn. Reach out to professionals in the industry and request informational interviews. Alumni networks and professional associations like the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) can also provide valuable connections.

Volunteer



Volunteering for finance-related roles can be a great way to gain experience. Non-profits often need help with budgeting, financial planning, and fundraising. Internships, even unpaid ones, can provide crucial industry exposure. Look for opportunities in small firms or startups, where you might have more chances to take on significant responsibilities.

Create a strong personal brand

Showcase your knowledge and passion for finance. Start a blog or a YouTube channel where you discuss financial topics. Share your insights and analysis on social media. This not only demonstrates your expertise but also helps you build a professional network.

Apply strategically

When applying for jobs, look beyond the big names. Smaller firms and startups often have more flexible hiring criteria and provide broader experiences. Tailor your CV and cover letter to highlight your skills, experience and enthusiasm for finance. Use keywords from the job description to pass through automated screening tools.

Prepare for interviews

Interviews in finance can be challenging. Be prepared to discuss your background and how your experiences have prepared you for a career in finance. Practice common interview questions and case studies. Highlight your self-taught knowledge, practical experience, and the skills you’ve developed.

Stay persistent

Breaking into finance without formal qualifications requires persistence. Rejections are part of the journey, but each one brings you closer to your goal. Keep learning, networking, and applying. Your passion and determination can set you apart from the competition.

Takeaway

Entering the finance industry without qualifications is challenging but achievable. Focus on gaining practical experience, developing key skills, and building a strong network. Use every opportunity to learn and grow. With determination and strategic effort, you can carve out a successful career in finance. Every professional starts somewhere and your unique path can lead you to success in this dynamic field.