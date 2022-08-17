How to make your LinkedIn profile stand out to prospective employers 

Article by Sarah Woodhouse, director, AMBITIOUS PR

LinkedIn is more relevant now than ever before. Companies are well versed in using it to build their brand and present information that will attract future employees.

Company stakeholders use it as a platform to network within the industry and build their personal brand. As a candidate, if you have a LinkedIn profile, much of the preliminary background-based interview questions can be answered before you even meet the company.

We’re living in an age where our digital lives run in tandem with our real lives. So, maintaining a digital profile where you can easily network with other professionals and businesses is part and parcel of this. The chances are your next company will want you to become its brand advocate on LinkedIn so demonstrating that you’re accustomed to networking via LinkedIn it is sure to stand you in good stead. To put it another way; the risk is that if you don’t have a presence on LinkedIn, the next candidate probably will.

What are the most important things to include?

First and foremost a professional profile picture; that will set the right tone and create the right impression. The right balance to strike is to appear natural with a neutral background so that it doesn’t distract the eye. Prospective businesses and recruiters will see this before they read anything about you, so it’s important to stand out in the right way. Your headline is the next thing that somebody will see; and with a 50-word limit – you’ll need to use your best wordsmith talents to make it punchy.

An area that many people struggle with is knowing how much detail to include in the summary section. Here, you want to convey your skill set but it’s best to keep this short and concise.