How to stave off stress this Stress Awareness Month

The severity of stress cannot be understated and is on the rise. As Dave Birchall, Chief People Officer at Node4, highlights: “Across UK organisations, employee stress levels have risen by 20% over the past three decades and are continuing to increase.”

In order to combat this increase, we must first acknowledge the vast and disparate causes of stress.

“The challenges of the last two years alone have compounded the ever-growing modern stress epidemic, Jen Lawrence, CPO at Tax Systems expands, “from the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic to the rising cost of living, to the ever-growing skills gap.

Everyone is facing increasing workloads and pressure, but most especially in high-stress sectors that were already struggling with a skills shortage, namely technology and finance.”

The harm of hybrid

The pandemic thrust a hybrid working structure upon workers overnight which did allow the cogs of business to continue turning. However, that is not to say it didn’t have an impact on the employees forced to adapt to this sudden change.

Terry Storrar, Managing Director at Leaseweb UK, discusses the challenges of hybrid working. “To call the events of the last two years stressful is nothing short of an understatement. People in many professions navigated their way through unforeseen and difficult circumstances, which has inevitably taken its toll. This includes those in the IT industry, who have lived through constant change; with pressure to enable and support hybrid and remote working and to keep businesses up and running no matter what. It is no surprise that finding time to look after mental health too often dropped down the priority list.”

Matt Rider, VP of Security Engineering EMEA at Exabeam, discusses the added challenges those in the cybersecurity industry face on top of hybrid working: “Cybersecurity is one of the few industries (along with the likes of the military and national security services) that is constantly facing active opposition. The average security team, at all times, has a body of people actively working against them. And the stress of this is only exacerbated by the fact that this ‘champion defender’ aspect of our industry invariably attracts altruistic individuals. More often than not, cybersecurity professionals genuinely want to help each other, their customers, partners, vendors, even competitors (within the industry, not the adversaries!) often to their own detriment.”

Employer initiatives

Employers have a responsibility to provide resources and tools for their employees to access in order to relieve these pressures. Richard Guy, Country Sales Manager UK & Ireland at Ergotron, outlines what companies can do for their employees when it comes to managing stress: “Initiatives need to be led right from the top of organisations, with annual reviews replaced with ongoing mentorship and regular check-ins with workers to see how people are feeling.