Our top inspirational interviews for January

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from January.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for January below:

HeForShe: Adrian Levy | Founder and CEO, Peppo

Adrian Levy is Founder and CEO of Peppo – a not-for-profit community interest company providing high quality GCSE and A Level tutoring to all children.

Inspirational Woman: Menna Fitzpatrick MBE | British alpine ski racer & one of Britain’s most-decorated Winter Paralympian

Menna Fitzpatrick is a visually impaired alpine skier competing with British Army Officer Jennifer Kehoe as her sighted guide on the World Cup circuit.

Menna and Jen became Britain’s Most-Decorated Winter Paralympians at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games, winning one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Inspirational Woman: Dr Mandeep Kaur Rai Dhillon | Thought Leader, Speaker, Broadcast Journalist & Author

Dr Mandeep Kaur Rai Dhillon is the author of The Values Compass: What 101 Countries Teach Us About Purpose, Life and Leadership.

Mandeep is a global authority on values, working with companies, institutions, and individuals around the world.

Inspirational Woman: Iember Gordon | Head of Marketing, American Golf

I’m a passionate marketeer with over 20 years’ international sports retail experience. I believe I learnt the best way, by getting to know all facets of retail, from the ground up, before heading into the marketing office.

Inspirational Woman: Vanessa Jacobs | Founder & CEO, The Restory

I’m a native New Yorker but moved to London 16 years ago when my then, Swedish fiancé (now husband) got an opportunity to come start a company here. In New York I was a financial analyst at an investment bank and when I came to London I spent the first 8 years as a management consultant with Accenture before starting The Restory.

Inspirational Woman: Michaela Weaver | The Alcohol Coach

Michaela Weaver is the world’s leading authority for enabling highly successful women to embrace life without alcohol.

Based in the UK, she has worked with countless high achieving women globally including corporate board members, company directors, industry leaders, senior lawyers, medics, entrepreneurs and other career professionals.

Inspirational Woman: Liza Pulman | Singer & Comedienne

After wowing sell-out audiences with her comedy trio Fascinating Aida and her highly acclaimed West End tour de force Liza Pulman Sings Streisand, Liza returns with her brand-new show and album The Heart of It.

The Heat of It is produced by veteran producer Chris Porter (George Michael, Sir Elton John, Take That) and was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios.

Inspirational Woman: Catalina Kim | Football Agent & Founder and CEO, C&P Sports

Catalina Kim is the only female Asian football agent in Europe. She brokers multi-million pound deals between European football clubs including Manchester City, AC Milan, Real Madrid and many more, and successful Asian brands. At 38 she could retire tomorrow, but she won’t because she is top of her game, showing that women, Asian women, can make a mark even in the male-dominated white male world of European football.

Inspirational Profile: Louise Palmer-Masterton | Founder & CEO, Stem & Glory

I am founder and CEO of plant-based brand Stem & Glory. I have been self employed or running my own business almost my entire working life. Stem & Glory isn’t my first business, I previously owned a multi site leisure business that I exited in 2019. Before that I ran a digital arts company and had a long career in the music industry. I’ve also worked in radio and TV. I love tech and and am a bit of a geek!

Inspirational Woman: Claire Macpherson | Founder, She Impacts The World

I’m Claire, Founder of She Impacts The World. Over the last 13 years, I’ve helped tens of thousands of women to live life on purpose, step out of their 9-5 & create incredible businesses with way more freedom, way more joy & way more abundance. I originally ‘fell’ into coaching quiet by accident, I had previously been a secondary school drama and music teacher, I left my job after having my 2 boys just 13 months apart and decided to be ‘mum’ for a year or so.

