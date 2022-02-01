The secrets to securing relevant work experience 

Relevant work experience might be the single most important thing a recruiter wants to see on your CV. But what is relevant work experience?

Well, it’s past work experience that applies to the job you’re targeting in terms of the skills or knowledge required. It doesn’t mean you need to have held the exact same job title or worked in the same sector. As long as you do something that will help develop transferable skills for your future job, you’re on the right track. Paul Lewis is the MD at Pitman Training, specialising in delivering career-orientated training for adult learners. Here are his top tips for securing relevant work experience:

Do your homework

When you’re looking to do work experience, it’s essential to start planning early. Begin by writing down a list of the businesses that you’re interested in working for. Take notes on their values, what the role entails and learn as much as you can about each one. Doing this will help prepare you for when you contact each firm.

It’s also a good idea to connect with people that work for these companies on LinkedIn or via email. Here you can politely ask what they did to get to where they are and if they have any tips for you. A quick conversation will help you figure out if it’s the career path you want to take or not and, if you’re lucky, they may be looking to hire or can suggest somewhere else that is.

Finding the right placement for you

It’s best to match your work experience to your desired career. For example, if you eventually want to work in medicine, it’s a good idea to get work experience in a healthcare environment to optimise your chance of getting the role. However, if you’re asking yourself, “What do I want to do?”, “Where do I want to go?” don’t panic. The best thing to do would be to look for work experience in an area you find interesting. This way you will still pick up plenty of relevant transferable skills even if the work experience isn’t entirely related to what you end up doing.