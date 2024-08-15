Outgrowing your role? Here’s how to recognise the signs and take action

We’ve all been there. You’re cruising along in your job, ticking all the boxes and suddenly, you start wondering, am I ready for more?

It’s a question that often sneaks up on us when we least expect it. The signs that you’re ready to elevate your career aren’t always obvious, but they are there. Spotting them, though, requires a bit of introspection and a good look at the bigger picture.

So, how do you know when to take your job to the next level? Let’s break it down.

The quiet signs – What to watch out for

You’re bored, but not burnt out

Boredom in the workplace isn’t just about having nothing to do. It’s about not feeling challenged by what you’re doing. When you find yourself coasting through tasks that once felt engaging or you’re completing projects without that old spark, it’s a clear signal. Your brain is craving something more substantial to chew on.

You’ve mastered your current role

Remember the days when your job felt like climbing a mountain? Now, it’s more like a gentle stroll. If your tasks have become second nature and you can predict your day down to the minute, it’s a strong indication you’ve outgrown your current role. Mastery is great, but staying stagnant isn’t.

Others are asking for your help… A lot

When colleagues frequently seek your advice or ask for your input, it means they see you as a go-to person. This is a positive sign that you’re seen as an expert in your field. It might also suggest that your current role is too small for your growing skill set.

You’re developing new ideas… And no one’s listening

You’ve got ideas, great ones, too. But when you bring them up, they’re met with lukewarm responses or simply brushed aside. This can be frustrating, but it’s also telling. It could mean that your current position isn’t allowing you the space to innovate or take risks.

Your goals are no longer aligned with your job

Think about where you want to be in five years. Does your current job offer a path to get there? If not, it might be time to reconsider your position. When your personal ambitions start to drift away from what your role can offer, it’s a clear sign you need to make a move.

It’s about growth

Recognising when to take your job to the next level isn’t just about spotting these signs—it’s about understanding what they mean for your growth. Growth isn’t just about a bigger salary or a fancy title. It’s about learning new skills, facing new challenges and continuing to evolve in your career.

When you start feeling the itch for something more, don’t ignore it. It’s your professional instincts nudging you forward. But how do you act on this feeling?

How to take that step

Self-assessment

Start by conducting a thorough self-assessment. What skills have you mastered? What areas do you want to develop? What does your ideal role look like? This will help you identify what’s missing in your current position and what you need from your next role.

Seek feedback

Don’t hesitate to ask for feedback from your manager or peers. This isn’t just about fishing for compliments—it’s about understanding how others see your performance and potential. It can also highlight areas for growth that you might not have considered.

Explore new opportunities within your organisation

Before you jump ship, see if there are opportunities to grow within your current organisation. Is there a chance to take on new responsibilities? Can you lead a project or join a committee? Sometimes, the next level is closer than you think.

Consider further education or training

If you’re feeling stuck, it might be worth investing in further education or training. This doesn’t necessarily mean going back to university—there are plenty of professional development courses and certifications that can open doors to new opportunities.

Network and seek mentorship

Networking isn’t just for finding a new job, it’s also about learning from others. Seek out mentors who have taken their careers to the next level and learn from their experiences. They can provide valuable advice and might even help you spot opportunities you hadn’t considered.

Be prepared to move on

Sometimes, the best way to take your job to the next level is to move on. If you’ve exhausted all opportunities within your current role or organisation, it might be time to look elsewhere. Don’t be afraid to explore new industries or companies that align better with your goals.

Takeaway

Taking your job to the next level is a journey, not a leap. It requires self-awareness, patience and a willingness to step out of your comfort zone. The signs are often subtle, but once you recognise them, don’t hesitate to act.

Your career is a long game. Each move should be strategic, intentional and focused on growth. So, when you start to feel that nudge, listen to it. It could be the start of something truly exciting.