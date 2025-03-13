Boost your confidence in 2025 and beyond

By Amy Carroll

Wikipedia defines the ‘imposter syndrome’ as ‘a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their skills, talents or accomplishments and has a persistent internalised fear of being exposed as a fraud.’

Does this ring true for you?

If so, you’re not alone!

In my opinion and experience the imposter syndrome surfaces whenever I take on a new challenge, whether it was the first time I coached a senior leader, the first time I was the MC for a multi-national client’s annual event or the first time I hosted my radio show.

I’ve seen the same pattern repeat itself in many friends and colleagues when they transition into a new career or promotion.

I’m guessing like many of us you experienced multiple moments of feeling like an imposter during the pandemic, for example. It could have been stepping into the role of a home-schooling teacher, simultaneously managing new technology, all while appearing calm, cool and collected! (Give me a ‘YEAH’ if you’re hearing that bell ring?)

If your confidence didn’t waiver with all those unplanned changes and challenges, congratulations! This could be due to you regularly applying adaptive thinking and behaviours when dealing with the unexpected (improv anyone?).

For the rest of us, it may have been a bit of a sh** show!

Whenever we’re learning a new skill, there is always a learning curve.

So, if you’d like an injection of confidence while ejecting your inner imposter, here are 3 steps:

Accept the reality that whenever you’re faced with a new skill or something you’ve never done before, you’ll most likely feel like an imposter or fraud the first, second or third time that you’re doing it. This will help relax the judging, self-critical part of the brain. This induces self-empathy so that you can stay calmer and more concentrated as you’re learning a new skill or dealing with the challenge. a). When possible (in low-stress, low-stakes situations) practise the new skill with the intention to fail miserably!

b). Dig yourself out of the failure in that moment. The purpose of this is twofold, getting comfortable with failure and developing your resiliency under pressure. Revisit both successes and failures applying Marshall Goldsmith’s feedforward model. This will reinforce what is working and identify what to do differently in the future.

Check out this snippet for more details: Feedforward | Carroll Communication Coaching

Practising these steps will enable you to reclaim and strengthen your confidence. So now you’ll be better prepared for unforeseen and new challenges going forward.

When you take on your next challenge, the imposter may reappear. No panic, you now know how to handle it!

Here is a book I highly recommend, Feel the Fear and do it Anyway! by author Susan Jeffers

“Every time you encounter something that forces you to “handle it”, your self-esteem is raised considerably. You learn to trust that you will survive, no matter what happens. And in this way your fears are diminished immeasurably.” Susan Jeffers.

