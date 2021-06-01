0
01/06/2021
Bake & make a difference this Cupcake Day | Alzheimer's Society

Alzheimers Society's Cupcake Day cake display

Alzheimer’s Society’s Cupcake Day is back for its sixth year running, so it’s time to heat up your ovens, grab the over ripe bananas and get involved on the 17 June 2021.

2020 has seen a huge rise in baking. With more time being spent at home, lots of us have been practicing our tray bakes and lemon drizzles to perfection. It’s now time to put those efforts to good use.

Whether you organise a delivery ‘drop off’ of goodies to your neighbours, host a driveway bake sale in your area or have a virtual ‘bake-off’ with colleagues, friends, and family, you will be helping to raise money to support the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK.

By dusting off your pastry-stained cookbook and getting involved in Cupcake Day, you will be helping the Alzheimer’s Society reach more people through our vital support services, like the Dementia Connect support line.  Their services have been used over 3.6 million times since March 2020 and have been a lifeline to thousands, but there are so many more who urgently need our help.

Over a quarter of all Covid-19 deaths in the UK were people living with dementia and thousands have faced an increase in symptoms and mental health decline –  it’s also been a heart-breaking time for families, who have either been cut off from loved ones or facing a lack of respite from caring duties.

So whether you’re a piping queen or baking newbie, we are encouraging everyone to have a go and raise vital dough-nations for this fantastic cause.

To sign up and receive your free fundraising pack please visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/cupcake-day

