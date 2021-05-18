Brand Identity: Your unique super power – revealing the superhero in you

Jo Jo Smith has enjoyed a fabulous career in catering and retail but always dreamt of running her own passion-led company and so, when her business CreativSAS was born, she became known as a branding Fairy Godmother helping others to find their own magic and unique super power.

Jo Jo said; “I always wanted to run my own company and do something that was ‘very me.’ Following my successful career working with big brands, TV production companies, premier league football clubs and huge national retailers, I learned that my own strong personality opened doors. For me, the ‘penny finally dropped’ when I relaxed into being me and I’m on a mission to help others realise this too.”

Now at the helm of her own business, Jo Jo is a business development and branding expert with a drive to help other female business owners find the magic and feel the super power charged energy, that comes when they fully embrace their personalities and brand identity – she often sees the superheros emerge in her clients as they go on to unleash their full potential.

Built on her unapologetically positive attitude and desire to pay it forward, Jo Jo’s company CreativSAS helps others to discover their SASSY USP – Unique Super Power. “I work on turning dreams and ideas into real life brands and empowering women to show the world their expertise,“ says Jo. ”Why shouldn’t we thrive doing something we love and being the people we are? No-one should be made to apologise for that.”

“No one should feel that they have to ‘fit the mould’ and be a suited and booted corporate businesswoman and in all honesty, if that’s not you, you’re not going to get very far if your try to be something you’re not.

“I’m all about instilling women with the confidence to celebrate the skills they already have, by creating a brand which truly reflects who they are. It’s my firm belief that the more true you are to yourself, the more you’re going to achieve, and this starts with the brand you build.

“Your brand identity really can be your unique super power and help reveal the superhero in you.”

Jo Jo is passionate to share the importance of developing a brand … not a logo. “Your Brand is your heart filled message, mission and vision for your business – it’s your business personality. So, if your brands personality and your own personality are not aligned …. HOUSTON we have a problem!”

“How are you going to present yourself with confidence if your brand doesn’t fit you perfectly? How are you going to create impact with your message if it’s not from your heart? How are you truly going to connect with the perfect client if your not truly connected to your brand? How are you going to live the dream if you have no vision of what the dream is?

“If your branding identity is aligned and you – you can step out with confidence and step into your unique super power – revealing the superhero in you!”

Jo Jo’s Checklist for Starting to Creating a Strong Brand Identity

You need to be super clear on;

👑your message

👑your vision

👑your mission

👑who your are

👑who you serve

👑who you will become

“It’s all about YOU being bespoke and where you belong, because that’s when the magic happens!”

About the author

