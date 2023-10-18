Menopause Awareness Month | Networks and Resources

October marks World Menopause Awareness Month, and October 18th is World Menopause Awareness Day, with this year’s focus being on cardiovascular health. At WeAreTheCity we believe it is important to put the spotlight on those who are going through menopause.

Menopause is a natural biological process. It typically occurs in women between the ages of 45 and 55. Although the exact timing can vary from person to person. During menopause, the ovaries gradually produce less oestrogen and progesterone, leading to a variety of physical and emotional changes. Symptoms range from irregular periods, hot flushes, sleep difficulty and mood changes and many more. Not all women will experience the same symptoms. These are the most common signs of menopause, but these vary. While these changes may present challenges, they also offer an opportunity for personal growth and empowerment. If you’re experiencing significant discomfort or disruption in your daily life due to menopausal symptoms, it’s advisable to consult your GP or menopause support group.

ORGANISATIONS AND RESOURCES

Wellbeing of Women

Wellbeing of Women support women’s gynaecological and reproductive health ranging from period problems, starting a family, menopause, and gynaecological cancers. Wellbeing of women want a future where every single woman has access to high-quality and accurate healthcare and information. Women’s health remains chronically underfunded and neglected with issues like heavy menstrual bleeding, endometriosis, infertility, miscarriage and menopause having a devastating physical and emotional impact on millions of people.

Since 1964, Wellbeing of women have invested more than £66 million in research to transform women’s health and wellbeing. Their #ChatMenopause Campaign reached millions of people through national press and social media, helping to normalise conversations and tackle the stigma around the menopause. Alongside this over 2000 employers have signed their Menopause workplace pledge, which has had a positive impact on millions of women who work at these organisations.

Wellbeing of Women are not only facilitating important conversations on menopause, but they are paving the way for greater societal and infrastructural change. You can donate to Wellbeing of Women on a one off or monthly basis, at any amount. Your donations will help them to invest in ground-breaking research to find the next breakthrough in women’s health, give women and their families vital health information, and campaign to change the future for women, girls, and babies.

GenM

GenM believe that menopause is not solely a gender, workplace or diversity and inclusion issue. Instead, it is a sum of all parts that affects all of society, either directly or indirectly. Its why GenM purposefully work to unite brands, organisations, and employers under GenM, to unite and pledge to better support and connect with those impacted – and ultimately, improve the menopause experience. GenM’s vital research unearthed that most people only know that hot flushes are associated with the menopause, but far less was known about the other symptoms GenM’s pioneering Invisibility Report uncovered 48 menopausal symptoms but 51% of women could name only three.

Together, GenM can help drive a much-needed change for ‘the change’, and help everyone affected feel better supported, understood, and represented. There are 15.5 million menopausal consumers in the UK alone. It’s a market desperate for better understanding, support, and representation GenM exist to incite a first-of-its-kind movement to make the menopause a more positive experience for everyone, and introduce forward-thinking brands, organisations, and employers to this new, commercially attractive market in a responsible, ethical way. If you are an organisation/company that could benefit from the important work of GenM click here.

Over the Bloody Moon

Over The Bloody Moon delivers award winning menopause learning experiences. They are the world’s largest collective of menopause specialists, supporting organisations that want to be menopause inclusive. Over the Bloody Moon are a dynamic network of HR, Learning & Development, Inclusion & Diversity professionals, and menopause specialists operating in UK, Europe, North America, Australia & New Zealand. Menopause is not just a female issue but a topic that everyone needs to understand better at work because when your people thrive, so do the teams around them. Together, they craft menopause policies and guidance, deliver accredited menopause training, facilitate engaging menopause education events, and provide transformational coaching, along with evidence-based learning resources. Over the Bloody Moon are also the creators of the world’s first menopause simulator, MenoVest™ , designed to drive intersectional engagement & allyship.

Their paid-for services help them operate a sustainable business, funding free learning resources, monthly free Menopause Masterclasses, and podcasts, available for everyone.

Whether you are a charity, organisation, school or individual Over the Bloody Moon has something for everyone. For organisations its important to acknowledge that research has shown that ​83% feel their performance is negatively impacted by menopause, 6 out of 10 feel unprepared for menopause, 2 out of 3 feel they would like more support from their employers, 33% hide their ‘symptoms’ from employers and 10% leave their jobs during their menopause transition. Being a menopause-friendly work place with the help of Beyond the Bloody Moon will not only help your employees but overall improve your business.

FEMMAR with Maryon Stewart

Maryon Stewart BEM, with more than 29 years of experience of study and expertise, is known as the pioneer of the natural menopause movement. She has written 28 self-help books and was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2018. She and her expert team help women understand and manage their menopause symptoms without hormones. The Six-Week Natural Menopause Solution program she offers through Femmar is based on the latest medical research and motivational techniques.

Maryon Stewart’s Natural Menopause Solution introduces diet, exercise, relaxation, and science-based, standardised supplements as a comprehensive programme to eliminate menopause symptoms naturally. Our offerings range from one-to-one consultations to self-help programmes (14 Day and 5 Day Plan) to our guided Six-Week Natural Menopause Solution “. Join Maryon and FEMMAR here!

BOOKS

Menopausing | Davina McCall with Dr Naomi Porter

Menopause affects every woman, and yet so many approach it with shame, fear, misinformation or silence. Why is no one talking about this? Who has the correct information? And how can we get it? That’s how this book has come about. We are going to tell you the truth, so you can make an informed decision about your life and your body … mic drop.’

For too long, women have had to keep quiet about the menopause – its onset, its symptoms, its treatments – and what it means for us. Menopausing will build an empowered, supportive community to break this terrible silence once and for all. By exploring and explaining the science, debunking damaging myths, and smashing the taboos around the perimenopause and menopause, this book will equip women to make the most informed decisions about their health… and their lives.

Menopausing will also celebrate the sharing of stories, enabling women to feel less alone and more understood, and talk openly and positively about menopause.

No more scaremongering: just evidence-based info

No shame: real women, real menopause stories, real empathy, real community

Honest, no-holds-barred advice:

Dry vagina?

Zero sex drive?

Hair loss?

We’ve got it covered – The start of a movement: to get everyone talking about the menopause in every home, GP surgery and workspace

How to Survive Menopause Without Losing Your Mind | Kathryn Colas

This is the book that has never been written! How To Survive Menopause Without Losing Your Mind is a guide every woman needs. Kathryn Colas is a well-known and respected media commentator and menopause expert. She tells all about her ten years of hell, near suicide and how she overcame her difficulties, so you can circumvent complications and misdiagnoses commonly experienced by women.

Do you suspect you are going through menopause? Are you experiencing unusual and unexplainable mood swings and symptoms that affect your entire life? Do you recognise these symptoms in someone you know and love?

Kathryn answers your essential questions and more…

What do you do when your personal relationship is breaking down?

What do you do when symptoms affect your work performance?

Does your doctor sympathise and know how to help you?

This ‘must-read’ book is for all women, have it at your fingertips to help you understand your symptoms and emotions; give you the tools to thrive and receive the support you deserve.

Kathryn says, “Menopause is not just ‘women’s business’. We must encourage men to get involved”. Everything you’ve ever needed to know about menopause and how to shake it into shape!

Menopause: The Change for the Better | Henpicked

Why is talking about the menopause so taboo? When it’s something that all women experience, and all in their own unique way. Written by a range of expert contributors from clinical professionals to natural practitioners, this comprehensive and thoroughly researched guide equips you with everything you need to help prepare for the changes ahead.

Reflecting the latest NICE guidelines and information about HRT, this book provides a balanced view and encourages you to explore the options and think about what’s right for you.

Covering the facts, the myths, different approaches to menopause, including natural and medical options, and what to expect. Also included are quotes and stories from women sharing their own experiences. You’ve been through puberty and survived. You’re about to enter a new phase of your life, and it’s up to you how you approach it. So grab a cup or glass of something, have a flick through this guide and let’s start talking about the menopause.

PODCASTS

The Happy Menopause

Join Registered Nutritional Therapist Jackie Lynch as she takes you on a journey through midlife to learn how diet and lifestyle can help you take control of your menopause symptoms.

Each month Jackie covers a range of topics, from managing hot flushes or dealing with anxiety to intimate health and strong bones. She’ll introduce you to some fascinating guests who can offer real insight into managing midlife hormonal changes and challenges, so that you truly can have a happy menopause.

Find out more about the podcast and Jackie’s work by visiting well-well-well.co.uk or follow-on Twitter and Instagram @WellWellWellUK. Listen here!

Menopause: unmuted

Menopause: unmuted is a podcast series exploring first-hand experiences of this life stage.

Honest, hopeful and life affirming, the podcast features women talking candidly about their menopause, and its impact on relationships, friends, family, and work. For some women menopause can be tough, and for others it’s a time of liberation. Each episode shares deeply personal accounts of the different emotional and physical symptoms experienced. Often funny, always forthright, these women offer us inspiration and insight.

Leading women’s health expert Dr. Mary Jane Minkin hosts the podcast. Listening in, she provides an expert perspective, busting myths and offering evidence-based advice. menopause: unmuted is designed to raise awareness, encourage communication, and share information. It is not designed to provide medical advice or promote or recommend any treatment option. Podcast powered by Pfizer.

Listen here.