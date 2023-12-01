10 Things to think about when planning a remote Christmas party

Planning a remote Christmas party requires thoughtful consideration to ensure that the virtual celebration captures the festive spirit and fosters connection among participants.

Here are 10 essential things to think about when organising a remote Christmas party:

Virtual platform selection: Choose a reliable and user-friendly virtual platform that accommodates the number of participants expected. Platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet offer interactive features such as breakout rooms and chat options.

Invitations and RSVPs: Send out digital invitations well in advance and request RSVPs. Knowing the number of participants helps in planning activities and ensures everyone receives the necessary information to join the virtual gathering.

Themed decor and dress code: Encourage participants to decorate their virtual backgrounds or dress up according to a chosen theme. This adds a festive touch and creates a sense of shared celebration despite the physical distance.

Virtual activities and games: Plan engaging activities and games suitable for an online environment. Trivia, virtual escape rooms, and online Pictionary are examples of activities that can bring participants together in a fun and interactive way.

Gift exchanges: Organise a virtual gift exchange by drawing names or using online tools specifically designed for this purpose. This adds an element of surprise and gift-giving to the celebration.

Scheduled breaks: Consider the screen time of participants and schedule short breaks to prevent virtual fatigue. Use these breaks for casual conversations, allowing everyone to mingle in a more relaxed setting.

Recipe sharing: Encourage participants to prepare their favourite holiday dishes and share recipes beforehand. This creates a shared culinary experience, even if everyone is celebrating from different locations.

Music and entertainment: Curate a festive playlist or arrange for virtual performances. This could include a virtual choir singing carols or individuals showcasing their talents, adding entertainment and joy to the celebration.

Interactive elements: Incorporate interactive elements like polls or virtual backgrounds related to the holiday theme. This keeps participants engaged and creates a sense of shared experience.

Photobooth or screenshots: Set up a virtual photobooth with holiday-themed props or encourage participants to take screenshots during memorable moments. This allows everyone to capture and share memories from the remote celebration.